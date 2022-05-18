Cassopolis’ Leach joins Roadrunner dance team

DOWAGIAC — Anna Leach, of Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School and Green Dance Academy, has signed a letter of intent to join Coach Laura Odenwald on the Southwestern Michigan College Dance Team.

Leach has 14 years of dance experience in many styles including lyrical, ballet and pointe.

“Anna Leach has been a joy to work with over the years Green Dance Academy’s,” Emily Adam. “Her grace, smile, and beautiful lines make her a delight to watch.It has been a pleasure to watch her learn and grow.I look forward to seeing what’s next for her in the future.”

Odenwald continues to build the Roadrunner’s inaugural squad.

“I’m so glad Anna has decided to join SMC’s dance team and stay in the community,” she said. “She is a talented and graceful dancer, and a fast-learner.In addition to her dance ability, Anna is a strong student who’s involved in the National Honor Society and FFA, among others.”

The dance team will offer students an extra-curricular sport focused on performance while providing camaraderie and support. The team will entertain SMC spectators at SMC basketball games and in the community, while also competing at the national level through spring National Dance Alliance competitions.