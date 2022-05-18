July 3, 1970-May 11, 2022

Byron “BeBe” Benjamin Haines, age 51, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after battling a brief illness.

His life began July 3, 1970 in Elkhart, Indiana the youngest of three boys. He was born to George M., Sr. and Gladys Haines.

BeBe was always happy, liked to meet new people, was very outgoing, and was always kind. He was the sweetest soul you’d ever want to meet. He enjoyed spending time with his house mates and they miss him dearly. He liked going to the Cass County Fair every year and could be found there each day. BeBe enjoyed the outdoors and was happiest just being outside. He loved puzzles, games, eating, and going out to eat.

BeBe will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one sister, Yvonne White of Vandalia, one brother, George M. Haines, Jr.; nieces and nephews, Jesse, Mia, Javon, Darla; several great nieces and nephews; and the many wonderful caregivers and family from LADD.

Family and friends will gather from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 N. Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Byron will be laid to rest with his father and brother in Calvin Center Cemetery.

The family prefers contributions be made in memory of BeBe be made to Civitan International, 1616 South Saginaw Road, Midland, Michigan 48640 or Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.