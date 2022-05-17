Roundup: Niles, Eddies win league matches

BUCHANAN — Host Niles and Edwardsburg both defeated Otsego in Wolverine Conference matches at Orchard Hills Country Club Monday.

At Chikaming Country Club in Three Oaks, South Haven captured the BCS Athletic Conference championship by winning the league tournament.

Wolverine Conference

The Vikings shot 177, while the Bulldogs shot 186 in the final match before the league tournament Wednesday.

The Eddies shot 179 to Otsego’s 186 to win their dual match.

Aiden Krueger, of Niles, took medalist honors as he finished with a 40.

Niles also counted George Pullen’s 42, Evan Bruckner’s 46 and Kade Delinski’s 49 for their team total.

Edwardsburg got a 41 from Ethan Emenaker, a 45 from Andrew Kurowski, a 45 from Mason Crist and a 48 from Jake Emenaker.

The Wolverine Conference Tournament will be played at Stonehedge North Golf Course in Augusta Wednesday.

BCS Conference

South Haven shot 387 as a team to easily outdistance runner-up Bridgman, which finished with a score of 400.

Berrien Springs was third with a 416, while Brandywine placed fifth with a 437 and Buchanan finished sixth with a 441.

Miles LeMere led the Bobcats with a 107. Williams Hayes shot 108 Robert Dillard 109 and Shaun Wixon 113.

Aiden Mondschein shot an 88 to lead the Bucks, who already got a 114 from Tyler Miller, a 116 from Nick McKeen and a 123 from Carson Shelton.