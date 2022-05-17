Daily Data: Wednesday, May 17

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSBURG 15-15, STURGIS 0-0

At Edwardsburg

First Game

Sturgis 000 0 – 0 0 2

Edwardsburg 522 6 – 15 12 0

Olivia Miller (L), Madison Webb (4); Averie Markel (W)

2B: Samantha Baker (E), Lexi Schimpa (E), A. Robbins (E)

3B: Averie Markel (E), Lexi Schimpa (E)

HR: Samantha Baker (E)

Highlights: Samantha Baker and Lexi Schimpa each had three hits with Baker driving in three runs and Schimpa two. Lani Hardin had two hits and two RBIs.

Second Game

Sturgis 000 0 – 0 2v5

Edwardsburg 581 1 – 15 14 0

Aubrey Mealor (L); Jersie Dawson (W)

2B: Emma Denison (E)

3B: Samantha Baker (E), Jersie Dawson (E)

Highlights: Jersie Dawson had three hits and Samantha Baker, Abby Bossler, Lindsey Dalenberg and Emma Denison two apiece. Baker drove in three runs.

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 21-7

BUCHANAN 12-4, BRANDYWINE 0-5

At Buchanan

First Game

Brandywine 000 00 – 0 2 2

Buchanan 262 2x – 12 9 0

Haley Scott (L); Hailee Kara (W)

2B: Chloe Parker (BR), Hailee Kara (BU), Camille Lozmack (BU), Hannah Tompkins (BU)

Highlights: Chloe Parker had two hits for Brandywine. Hannah Tompkins and Horvath Caitlin had two hits for Buchanan and Hailee Kara drove in three runs.

Second Game

Brandywine 201 000 11 – 5 8 1

Buchanan 000 031 00 – 4 10 3

Kadence Brumitt; Adelyn Drotoz (W, 6); Camille Lozmack, Hailee Kara (7)

2B: Paige Krister (BR), Kadence Brumitt (BR), Chloe Parker (BR), Alea Fisher (BU), Camille Lozmack (BU)

HR: Hannah Herman (BU)

Highlights: Kadence Brumitt had three hits and Chloe Parker two for Brandywine. Hannah Herman had three hits and Christin Cooper and Horvath Caitlin two each for Buchanan. Brandywine tied the game in the seventh when Brumitt tripled and Parker singled her in. Brandywine won the game in the eighth on an error. Despite the second-game loss, Buchanan still clinched the BCS Red Division title.

Varsity records: Brandywine 11-10-1, 1-5 Red Division; Buchanan 25-6, 7-1 Red Division

VICKSBURG 14-22, DOWAGIAC 9-8

At Dowagiac

First Game

Vicksburg 241 007 0 – 14 15 4

Dowagiac 101 041 2 – 9 10 2

Audrie Dugan (W); Sierra Carpenter (L), Sarah Allen (6)

2B: Audrie Dugan (V), Delaney Monroe (V), Kayla Mottl (V), Brooklynn Ringler (V), Caleigh Wimberley (D)

HR: Audrie Dugan (V), Brooklynn Ringler (V)

Highlights: Caleigh Wimberley had three hits and Emma Allen two for Dowagiac.

Second Game

Vicksburg 422 (11)3 – 22 26 2

Dowagiac 150 20 – 8 8 4

Delaney Monroe (W); Rebecca Guernsey (L), Sierra Carpenter (3), Sarah Allen (4)

2B: Monroe (V) 2, Tristin Abnet (V) 2, Brooklyn Ringler (V), Audrie Dugan (V), Karyna Lewis (V), Caleigh Wimberley (D), Guernsey (D)

3B: Peyton Smith (V)

Highlights: Sierra Carpenter drove in three runs for the Chieftains. Caleigh Wimberley and Calley Ruff each had two hits.

Varsity records: Vicksburg 24-7, Dowagiac 11-8

LAKESHORE 14-8, NILES 1-1

At Stevensville

First Game

Niles 000 01 – 1 2 3

Lakeshore 204 8x – 14 8 0

Gianna Kerschbaum (W); Mya Syson (L)

2B: Haylea Wilken (N), Eden Gray (L)

Second Game

Niles 100 000 0 – 1 6 3

Lakeshore 410 003 x – 8 11 3

Ava Mullen (W), Avery Arwood (5); Haylea Wilken (L)

2B: Anna Chellman (L), Gianna Kerschbaum (L)

HR: Chloe Hargreaves (N), Aley Chavez (L)

Highlight: Ashlynn Wilken was 3-for-4 for Niles. Chloe Hargreaves hit a solo home run.

Varsity records: Niles 15-14, Lakeshore 22-4

BASEBALL

BUCHANAN 10-10, BRANDYWINE 0-0

First Game

Brandywine 000 00 – 0 2 2

Buchanan 311 5x – 10 9 0

James Barnes (L); Matthew Hoover (W)

2B: Cade Preissing (BU), Macoy West (BU)

3B: Nick Finn (BU)

Highlights: Matthew Hoover pitched a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts for Buchanan. Macoy West and Nick Finn each had two hits and three RBIs for Buchanan. Cade Preissing also had two hits. Jamier Palmer had both Brandywine hits.

Second Game

Brandywine 000 00 – 0 1 2

Buchanan 501 22 – 10 7 0

Jacob Sherrick (L); Drew Glavin (W)

2B: Jeramiah Palmer (BR), Murphy Wegner (BU)

Highlights: Drew Glavin struck out eight. Murphy Wegner had two hits and Matthew Hoover drove in four runs for Buchanan. Jeramiah Palmer had the lone Brandywine hit. The sweep clinches the BCS Red Division title for Buchanan.

Varsity records: Brandywine 12-6, 4-4 Red Division; Buchanan 16-3, 7-1 Red Division

EDWARDSBURG 10-0, STURGIS 0-4

At Edwardsburg

First Game

Sturgis 000 000 – 0 2 2

Edwardsburg 140 032 – 10 11 0

Taner Patrick (L), Gibson Cary (3), Zach Green (5); Payton Bookwalter (W)

2B: Payton Bookwalter (E), Connor Ostrander (E)

HR: Logan McColley (E), Landon Mikel (E), Connor Ostrander (E)

Highlights: Patrick Szlanfucht, Logan McColley, Connor Ostrander, Landon Mikel and Payton Bookwalter each had two hits for Edwardsburg. Mikel and Bookwalter both drove in three runs. Bookwalter struck out 12 on the mound.

Second Game

Sturgis 002 000 2 – 4 5 4

Edwardsburg 201 304 x – 10 14 2

Wyatt Dudek (L), Matt Wynes (4), Gavyn Moore (6); Eli Wideman (W), A.J. Obren (6)

2B: Taner Patrick (S), Gibson Cary (S), Logan McColley (E), Landon Mikel (E) 2, Connor Ostrander (E)

3B: Andrew Colvin (E)

HR: Connor Ostrander (E) 2

Highlights: Connor Ostrander had three hits and drove in four runs, Landon Mikel had three hits and drove in three runs and Patrick Szlanfucht had three hits for Edwardsburg.

Varsity record: Sturgis 4-12, Edwardsburg 18-2

VICKSBURG 16-15, DOWAGIAC 0-0

At Dowagiac

First Game

Vicksburg 422 62 – 16 16 0

Dowagiac 000 00 – 0 4 2

Cole Gebben (W); Kanyon Binns (L), Ben Klan (4)

2B: Jimmy Cutshaw (V), Gebben (V), Tyler DeVries (V), Jaxson Wilson (V), Evan Anderson (V), Klann (D)

3B: Colin Klinger (V)

Second Game

Vicksburg 715 2 – 15 14 1

Dowagiac 000 0 – 0 2 3

Caden Bowling (W); Mason Maggert (L), Henry Weller (4)

2B: Jimmy Cutshaw (V) 2, Jackson Bowles (V)

Varsity records: Vicksburg 13-7, Dowagiac 7-12-1

NILES 2-5, ALLEGAN 1-1

At Niles

First Game

Allegan 001 000 0 – 1 4 2

Niles 000 002 x – 2 5 1

Brian Gonzalez (W); Tyruss Pullen, Mason Wendt (6, L), Blake Montgomery 6)

Highlights: Braylon Schultz singled home Carson Rachels with the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth for the Vikings. Brian Gonzalez tossed a four-hitter with five strikeouts.

Second Game

Allegan 000 001 0 – 1 2 4

Niles 020 201 x – 5 9 1

Gage Vota (W), Hunter Fazi (7); Mason Wendt (L), Blake Montgomery (4)

2B: Talon Brawley (N), Fazi (N)

Highlights: Gage Vota allowed one earned run, two hits with 10 strikeouts in six innings of work to pick up the victory for Niles. Hunter Fazi was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Talon Brawley also had a double.

Varsity record: Allegan 5-15, Niles 7-16-1

BOYS GOLF

EDWARDSBURG 190, THREE RIVERS 207

At Four Lakes Country Club

Medalist

Ethan Emenaker (Edwardsburg) 44

Additional Edwardsburg Results

Andrew Kurowski 45, Jake Emenaker 50, Landon Putz 51, Will Moore 51, Mason Crist 52