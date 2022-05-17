Daily Data: Tuesday, May 17

GIRLS TENNIS

NILES 8, LMC/BRIDGMAN 0

At Niles

Singles

1. Stella McDaniel (N) d. Isabella Tyler 6-1, 6-1; 2. Meg Crites (N) d. Lilly Werelius LMC/Bridgman 6-1, 6-0; 3. Eva Shepherd (N) d. Lindsey Salmon LMC/Bridgman, 6-0, 6-1; 4. Aiden Martin (N) d. Peyton Adams LMC/Bridgman, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Sydney Schiele-Cadence Knight (N) d. Lily Barker LMC/Bridgman-Savina Liotini 6-0, 6-1; 2. Zoe Gondeck-Anna Johnson (N) d. Abigaile Mitchell LMC/Bridgman-Natalie Flood 6-0, 6-1; 3. Caelyn Hinds-McKayla Bock (N) d. Brooke Kaminski-Lauren Schaeffer 6-1, 6-0; 4. Anna Kennedy-Nicole Aufie (N) d. Abigail Wasnik-Madison Kaminski 6-1, 6-1

Varsity record: LMC/Bridgman 4-4, Niles 7-7

NORTH MUSKEGON 5, BRANDYWINE 3

At Muskegon

Singles

Noa Bowen (NM) d. Jessica Williamson 6-0, 6-1; 2. Gabby Gaston (NM) d. Hannah Earles 6-1, 6-1; Fia Lindsay (NM) d. Mari Allen 6-1, 6-1; 4. Cortney Bates (BW) d. Francine Vinson 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Natalie Lopez-Marilyn Gaston (NM) d. Emma Hinsey-Abbie Hubbard 6-3, 4-6, 10-8; Anna Toebe-Ella Tarrant (NM) d. Tressa Hullinger-Hope Typer 6-2, 6-2; 3. Chloe Sidenbender-Dani Holden (BW) d. August Carefelle-Allie Sanocki 7-5, 4-6, 12-10; 4. Abagail Solloway-Isabelle Sosnoski (BW) d. Jasmine Rottman-Gracie Philpot 6-1, 6-1

Varsity records; Brandywine 16-1, North Muskegon 11-1-2

BOYS GOLF

NILES 177, OTSEGO 186

EDWARDSBURG 179, OTSEGO 186

At Orchard Hills Country Club

Medalist

Aiden Krueger, Niles – 40

Additional Niles Results

George Pullen 42, Evan Bruckner 46, Kade Delinski 49, Dakota Schneider 54, Nick Berry 59

Edwardsburg Results

Ethan Emenaker 41, Andrew Kurowski 45, Mason Crist 45, Jake Emenaker 48, Will Moore 50, Landon Putz 53

BCS CHAMPIONSHIP

At Chikaming Country Club

Medalist

Connor Shooks, Our Lady of the Lake – 86

Team standings

South Haven 387; 2. Bridgman 400; 3. Berrien Springs 416; 4. Howardsville Christian 434; 5. Brandywine 437; 6. Buchanan 441; 7. River Valley 446; 8. Our Lady of the Lake 448; 9. New Buffalo 501

Buchanan Results

Aiden Mondschein 88, Tyler Miller 114, Nik McKean 116, Carson Shelton 123, Thomas Pleasant 139

Brandywine Results

Miles LeMere 107, William Hayes 108, Robert Dillard 109, Shaun Wixson 113, Carson Knapp 114

SOFTBALL

CASSOPOLIS 17-23, BLOOMINGDALE 6-10

At Bloomingdale

First Game

Cassopolis 035 36 – 17 7 2

Bloomingdale 420 00 – 6 3 15

Hailey Hunsberger, Franklin (W, 2); Madryn Hagelman (L)

2B: Quianna Murray (C), Franklin (C); Staci Hassing (B) 2

Highlights: Quianna Murray had three hits for Cassopolis and Janayla Franklin drove in three runs.

Second Game

Cassopolis 088 07 – 23 8 0

Bloomingdale 351 01 – 10 7 9

Kala Baker (W); Andreya Robinson (L)

2B: Arianna Cooper (C)

HR: R. Jay (C)

Highlights: Makayla Robinson had three hits and drove in three runs for Cassopolis. Cooper also drove in three runs.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSBURG 3, THREE RIVERS 1

At Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg goals

Samantha Stewart 2, Lili Szalai 1

Edwardsburg assists

Macey Laubach 3

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 6-4-2 (3-3-2 Wolverine Conference)

TRACK

Comstock Invitational

At Comstock

Boys Results

Team Standings

Centreville 142; 2. Parchment 105; 3. Buchanan 80; 4. Hopkins 76.5; 5. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 75; 6. Bangor 58; 7. Brandywine 55.5; 8. Cassopolis 42; 9. Comstock 26

100: 1. Dylan Coney (CENT) 11.55; 2. Michael Palmer (BR) 11.67; 3. Cole Millirans (CASS) 11.79.

200: 1. Dylan Coney (CENT) 23.72; 2. Michael Palmer (BR) 23.97; 6. David Twum (BUCH) 25.09.

400: 1. Joshua Falkenstein (CENT) 53.29; 2. Cole Millirans (CASS) 54.06; 4. Jackson Starnes (BUCH) 55.14; 11. Darnel Rimpson (CASS) 1:00.76; 19. Cody Carter (BUCH) 1:10.82.

800: 1. William Winter (PARCH) 2:04.95; 7. Walker Barz (BUCH) 2:21.53; 8. Jaxon Seddon (BUCH) 2:22.05; 10. Micah Colby (BRAN) 2:25.29; 16. Jacob Rydwelski (BR) 2:35.38; 17. Jaren Waldschmidt (CASS) 2:36.70; 18. Caleb Sweeney (BUCH) 2:39.75.

1,600: 1. Garrett Winter (PARCH) 4:36.35; 4. Walker Barz (BUCH) 4:55.55; 9. Coy Weinberg (BUCH) 5:32.37; 11. Jaren Waldschmidt (CASS) 5:37.83; 13. Zachary King (BR) 5:54.62.

3,200: 1. Garrett Winter (PARCH) 10:24.95; 2. Walker Barz (BUCH) 10:37.69; 5. Robert Hartz (BR) 11:45.51.

110 Hurdles: 1. Jadyn Brown (CASS) 16.91; 4. Gavin Schoff (BR) 18.29; 6. Jake McCubbin (BR) 19.64; 8. Rowan Kile (BUCH) 20.14.

300 Hurdles: 1. Zachary VanBaren (GRCC) 43.83; 2. Britain Philip (BUCH) 44.33; 4. Jadyn Brown (CASS) 46.08; 6. Brian Proud (BUCH) 47.02; 17. Gavin Schoff (BR) 53.61.

400 Relay: 1. Comstock (Damarion McCone, Stanley Young, Kevin Owens, Amarion White) 45.75; 5. Cassopolis (Zachary Thammavongsa, Jermaine Williams, Darnel Rimpson, Jaden Ivery) 48.11; 6. Brandywine (Jake McCubbin, Kevin Roberts, Gavin Schoff, Michael Palmer) 48.21; 7. Buchanan (Brady Thompson, Brennen Weaver, Dillon Oatsvall, David Twum) 49.34.

800 Relay: 1. Centreville (Tyler Swanwick, Joshua Falkenstein, Jacob Falkenstein, Dylan Coney) 1:34.49; 2. Buchanan (Brady Thompson, Jackson Starnes, Britain Philip, David Twum) 1:37.28; 5. Brandywine (Jake McCubbin, Gavin Schoff, Kevin Roberts, Michael Palmer) 1:41.27.

1,600 Relay: 1. Centreville (Joshua Falkenstein, Ethan Miller, Jacob Falkenstein, Tyler Swanwick) 3:34.88; 4. Buchanan (Jackson Starnes, Luke Sherwood, Jaxon Seddon, Britain Philip) 3:45.11; 7. Brandywine (Micah Colby, Nick Green, Jacob Rydwelski, Mason Young) 4:19.57.

3,200 Relay: 1. Parchment (Keagan Cole, Elliot Cole, William Winter, Garrett Winter) 8:46.42; 4. Buchanan (Jaxon Seddon, Luke Sherwood, Coy Weinberg, Walker Barz) 9:34.95; 5. Brandywine (Micah Colby, Jake McCubbin, Kevin Roberts, Robert Hartz) 9:34.97.

Shot Put: 1. Mason Tomes (HOPK) 44-9.50; 5. Jackson Starnes (BUCH) 36-2; 6. Philip McLaurin (BR) 36-1; 11. Charles McLaurin (BR) 32-4; 12. Cam Cole (BUCH) 32-0; 19. Saul Gonzales (BR) 27-8; 20. Alex Weinberg (BUCH) 27-0; 24. Jered Wellman (CASS) 22-1.50.

Discus: 1. Chris Walker (BANG) 117-3; 7. Philip McLaurin (BR) 96-9.50; 9. Colby Borgman (BUCH) 93-7; 10. Cam Cole (BUCH) 92-5; 12. (tie) Brad Huber (BR) and Connor Sobecki (BR) 86-5; 15. Brennen Weaver (BUCH) 81-9; 25. Jered Wellman (CASS) 60-7.

High Jump: 1. Brady Thompson (BUCH) 5-9; 3. Jadyn Brown (CASS) 5-7; 7. Brian Proud (BUCH) 5-4.

Pole Vault: 1. Logan Klinge (HOPK) 12-3; 2. Kevin Roberts (BR) 11-0; 5. Rowan Kile (BUCH) 10-0; 7. (tie) Josmar Perez (BR) and Logan Weis (CENT) 9-0.

Long Jump: 1. Zachary VanBaren (GRCC) 19-7; 5. Brady Thompson (BUCH) 18-2; 6. Jaden Ivery (CASS) 18-1; 10. (tie) Brian Proud (BUCH) and Jack Jaquays (PARCH) 17-1; 16. Nick Green (BR) 14-10; 19. Pedro Segundo (BR) 14-4.

Girls Results

Team Standings

Centreville 139; 2. Hopkins 110; 3. Buchanan 98; 4. Parchment 68; 5. Comstock 55; 6. (tie) Grand Rapids Covenant Christian and Bangor 44; 8. Brandywine 34; 9. Cassopolis 29

100: 1. TiAnna Murphy-Ryan (COM) 12.70; 2. Audrey Lietz (BUCH) 13.84; 3. Lauren Strefling (BUCH) 13.87; 4. Lisette Tilk (CASS) 13.90; 5. Allison Fedore (BR) 13.97.

200: 1. TiAnna Murphy-Ryan (COM) 28.23; 2. Audrey Lietz (BUCH) 29.35; 4. Allison Fedore (BR) 29.90.

400: 1. Jade Kuhbander (CENT) 1:04.92; 4. Lauren Anderson (CASS) 1:09.03; 6. Miley Young (BR) 1:12.32; 10. Joy Kaltenbach (BUCH) 1:15.34; 11. Maddix Roberts (BUCH) 1:15.81; 14. Caitlyn Morris (BUCH) 1:24.76; 16. Brianna Riel (BR) 1:27.96; 17. Isabela Cano-Strahla (BR) 1;32.31.

800: 1. Amber Koole (GRCC) 2:33.73; 3. Madeline Young (BUCH) 2:39.31; 5. Lauren Anderson (CASS) 2:46.29; 7. Sydney Greaves (BUCH) 3:00.25; 10. Steffany Cruz (BR) 3:16.29; 13. Caitlyn Morris (BUCH) 3:29.53.

1,600: 1. Madeline Young (BUCH) 5:42.92; 5. Emma Miller (BUCH) 6:12.46; 6. Allison Lauri (BR) 6:38.62; 9. Taylor Swank (BR) 8:53.79.

3,200: 1. Meghan Beute (GRCC) 10:49.28; 2. Emma Miller (BUCH) 12:47.83; 4. Allison Lauri (BR) 13:47.05; 5. Joy Kaltenbach (BUCH) 15:50.56.

100 Hurdles: 1. Kambria Moored (HOPK) 16.59; 3. Maliyah Flowers (CASS) 18.12.

300 Hurdles: 1. Kambria Moored (HOPK) 49.31; 5. Ava Graham (BUCH) 57.24; 10. Olivia Lauri (BR) 1:06.39.

400 Relay: 1. Comstock (Gianna Nathaniel, Kyla Owens, Deshanae Reed, TiAnna Murphy-Ryan) 51.65; 5. Buchanan (Audrey Lietz, Ava Graham, Jenna French, Lauren Strefling) 56.22; 8. Brandywine (Miley Young, Ericka Bergneham, Jaelyn Franks, Allison Fedore) 56.32; 9. Cassopolis (Atyanna Alford, Makayla Elliott, Maliyah Flowers, Lisette Tilk) 57.89.

800 Relay: 1. Centreville (Gabrielle Bowen, Izzabella Kessler, Zoe Miller, Jade Kuhbander) 1:53.63; 5. Buchanan (Audrey Lietz, Jenna French, Katelyn Ailes, Lauren Strefling) 1:59.75; 6. Brandywine (Miley Young, Ericka Bergenham, Jaelyn Franks, Allison Fedore) 1:59.79.

1,600 Relay: 1. Bangor (Alyssa Birner, Lilliana Alcauter, Esther Lopez, Jaelynn Little) 4:22.74; 5. Buchanan (Maddix Roberts, Sydney Greaves, Madeline Young, Eleanor Young) 5:10.73; 6. Brandywine (Isabela Cano-Strahla, Olivia Lauri, Brianna Riel, Miley Young) 5:40.26.

3,200 Relay: 1. Buchanan (Emma Miller, Eleanor Young, Sydney Greaves, Madeline Young) 11:12.74; 4. Brandywine (Steffany Cruz, Maddison Ward, Allison Lauri, Isabela Cano-Strahla) 14:15.12.

Shot Put: 1. Grace Brenner (HOPK) 33-0; 2. Alexis Millirans (CASS) 32-1.50; 8. Zoe Griggs (BUCH) 27-5; 9. Maddison Ward (BR) 26-8; 18. Kaitlynne Walter (BUCH) 19-8; 19. Halle Borders (BR) 17-0.

Discus: 1. Grace Brenner (HOPK) 79-6; 7. Maddison Ward (BR) 70-6; 8. Alexis Millirans (CASS) 63-9.50; 9. Zoe Griggs (BUCH) 62-1; 13. Halle Borders (BR) 54-7; 16. Kaitlynne Walter (BUCH) 46-11.

High Jump: 1. Isabella Kangas (CENT) 4-9.

Pole Vault: 1. Claire Lietz (BUCH) 8-0.