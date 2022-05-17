Anew Divine Beauty Salon hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony

NILES — A Niles business that opened last year was finally able to celebrate with the community.

The Niles community and the Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce attended Anew Divine Beauty Salon’s ribbon cutting ceremony at 1200 W. River Rd., to officially welcome the businesses to the area.

The business opened its doors last spring, but was unable to have an official opening ceremony.

Owner Lawana Wortham was excited to share her space with the community.

“It means a lot,” she said. “I have had great success being open here for a year and just wanted to take some time to open it up for people to see what we have to offer the people in our community.”

Anew Divine Beauty Salon has five hair stylist stations on the first floor, in addition to a sixth with a privacy curtain, a pedicure throne, a manicure table, a room for brow and lash services, and a barbershop upstairs to accommodate everyone. The salon is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

“I am a one-stop shop,” Wortham said. “It is a one-stop shop for husbands, wives and children. Everything is handicap accessible.”

Wortham brings more than 30 years of experience in the salon industry with her into her new business. After retiring from being a security guard for 15 years with Niles Community Schools, Wortham knew she wanted to pursue a salon business.

“I have always dreamed of having my own shop,” she said. “During the pandemic, I discovered that this was the season to follow my dream, something that I’ve been thinking about all of these years. This is where I am.”

As she moves into her second year of business, Wortham hopes Anew Divine Beauty Salon will become a thriving asset to the community.

“I’m hoping it becomes very successful and full of people and workers,” She said. “I’m hoping it can become a place where people in the community can come and feel relaxed and at home. Our ultimate goal is to be that place where Niles can say it has where people can come and get everything done at the same time.”