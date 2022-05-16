Two killed in 3-vehicle crash in Porter Township

PORTER TOWNSHIP— The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 4:37 a.m. Monday at the intersection of US 12 and Baldwin Prairie Road in Porter Township.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash scene and found that two motorcycles had been struck from behind by a car. The vehicle and the motorcycles had been traveling west-bound on US 12 near Baldwin Prairie Road. The driver of the car was identified as being Tristan Conner Thorpe, 20 yrs of White Pigeon, Michigan.

The two motorcyclists were identified as Tanner Maddock Hull, 20, and William David Monroe Kunz, 21, both of White Pigeon, Michigan. The initial investigation shows that Hull and Kunz were preparing to make a left turn onto Baldwin Prairie when they were struck by Thorpe. Both motorcyclists succumbed to their injuries at the crash scene.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash at this time. Kunz and Hull were not wearing helmets and Thorpe did use a seatbelt and the vehicle’s airbag did deploy.

Sheriff Richard Behnke is asking anyone who came through the intersection prior to Emergency Personnel arriving on scene to please contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 445-2481 about the crash.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.