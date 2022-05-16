PHOTO STORY: Local royalty, bands shine at 116th Blossomtime Parade

ST. JOSEPH — With redbud trees in full bloom and a cool breeze dusting pollen across the landscape, the 116th annual Blossomtime Festival came to a grand conclusion over the weekend.

Thousands of southwest Michigan residents lined the streets of St. Joseph and Benton Harbor on Saturday to watch more than 100 entries in the 116th annual Blossomtime Festival Grand Floral Parade on Saturday.

Local high School marching bands from Buchanan, Dowagiac and Niles performed during the celebratory event, while pageant royalty from Buchanan, Cassopolis, Dowagiac, Edwardsburg and Niles showed off their crowns and smiles.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Motorcycle Drill Team Mobile led off the event. Miss Blossomtime Lillian Waggoner, of Buchanan, was joined by the rest of the Blossomtime Court, while royalty floats from Niles, Buchanan and Edwardsburg also were featured.

Classic cars, acrobats, clowns, police and veterans highlighted the parade in between local bands and floats.