Four Flags Area Apple Festival hosts second annual Spring Market

NILES — The second-annual Four Flags Area Apple Festival Spring Market took place May 14-15 at the Apple Festival grounds.

The market hosted a variety of vendors, including clothing boutiques, jewelry, home decor, woodworking, locally sourced and made food products, candles, wax melts, custom tumblers and housewares.

“I thought the market went well,” said Four Flags Apple Festival vice president Abby Zeider. “The vendors we were able to speak to were happy and had great sales. We ended up having great weather, way better than expected.”

Founded in 1972, the Four Flags Apple Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The annual festival was created as a means to promote the apple harvest. Since its inception, the scope of the festival has grown into one of the largest summer events in the area.

“We are so excited to be celebrating 50 years of the Apple Festival,” Zeider said. “Every event we host helps us create more programs for our local youth and donate more to those in need. We are known for being a traditional hometown fall festival, but what most people don’t know is that the funds we raise from our markets and carnival go right back into the community.”