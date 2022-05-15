Roundup: Vikings sweep, Chieftains split

NILES — Host Niles swept a pair of Wolverine Conference softball games from Three Rivers, while Dowagiac split its league games against host Paw Paw Friday.

In non-conference play, visiting Brandywine was swept by Coloma.

Niles Softball

The Vikings improved to 15-12 overall by taking two from the Wildcats — 8-3 and 6-0.

Niles used a four-run sixth inning to pull away from Three Rivers in the opening game.

Niles led 4-3, heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Mya Syson was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for the Vikings. Chloe Hargreaves, Annabelle Johnson and Amirah Lee all had two hits.

Haylea Wilken was the winning pitcher for Niles.

In the second game, Syson tossed a four-hitter with nine strikeouts.

The Vikings took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and then extended it to 2-0 in the fourth before scoring three runs in the fifth to seal the victory.

Niles finished with 10 hits, including another home run by Syson. Kayla Kiggins and Haylea Wilken both had two hits for the Vikings.

Dowagiac at Paw Paw

The Chieftains dominated the Red Wolves in the first game, winning ­14-2.

Dowagiac scored five runs in the second to break the game open and five runs in the sixth to end the contest due to the 10-run rule.

Sierra Carpenter was the winning pitcher as she tossed a three-hitter.

Dowagiac scored its 14 runs on eight hits. The Chieftains also took advantage of six Paw Paw errors.

Calley Ruff had two hits and four RBIs. Caleigh Wimberley and Rebecca Guernsey also had two hits. Guernsey also doubled.

It was a different story in the nightcap as Dowagiac committed six errors while giving up 13 runs on 10 hits.

The Chieftains (9-5) also had 10 hits. Carpenter had three hits, with Aubrey Busby added two hits and three RBIs. Wimberley also had two hits.

Brandywine Softball

Despite outhitting Coloma in both games, the Bobcats got swept by the Comets — 13-4 and 4-3.

Brandywine had 14 hits in the first game, led by Adelyn Drotoz, who was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs. Chloe Parker was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

In the nightcap, the Bobcats (8-8-1) outhit the Comets 5-4. Parker and Julia Babcock both doubled for Brandywine.

Drotoz took the the loss in the opener and Kadence Brumitt in the nightcap.