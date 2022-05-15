Roundup: Track teams begin tune-up for regionals

CONSTANTINE — With the track and field postseason beginning Friday, area teams hit three different invitationals Friday.

The Buchanan boys track team finished third at the Constantine Invitational behind the host Falcons and runner-up Schoolcraft, while the girls team was also third behind Quincy and Kalamazoo Hackett.

At the Gobles Little Guys Invitational, Brandywine finished fifth in the boy’s standings and 10th in the girl’s standings.

The Cassopolis boys and girls track teams went to the John Green Mendon Invitational and finished seventh overall. Centreville won the boy’s portion of the meet and Athen the girl’s portion.

Constantine Invitational

Brady Thompson won the boy’s high jump with a height of 6-feet. He finished second in the long jump with a leap of 18-feet.

Walker Barz was second in the 3,200 (10:07), fourth in the 1,600 (4:50) and fifth in the 800 (2:16). Britain Philip finished second in the 300 hurdles (44.74).

For the Buchanan girls team, Madeline Young won the 800 with a time of 2:28.59 and the 1,600 with a time of 5:47.07, while Emma Miller won the 3,200 with a time of 12:48.14.

The Bucks’ 3,200-meter relay team, which consisted of Miller, Maddix Roberts, Sydney Greaves, and Young took first place with a time of 11:13.01.

Claire Leitz won the pole vault with a height of 8-6.

Little Guys Invitational

Brandywine’s Kevin Roberts won the boy’s pole vault with a height of 11-9.

Michael Palmer was second in the 100 with a time of 11.74.

Marcellus won the girls title with 101.5 points to easily outdistance runner-up Kalamazoo Christian, which finished with 86.5 points.

Winning events for the Wildcats were Addie Curtis (800, 1,600), Madi Simpson (100 hurdles, high jump) and Talan Hiemstra (pole vault).

Branydwine’s best finish was Allison Lauri in the 1,600 with a time of 6:16.68). Allison Fedore was fourth in the 100 with a time of 13.74.

John Green Invitational

Cole Millirans had the best finish for the Rangers in the boy’s portion of the meet as he took second in the 400 with a time of 53.21. Millirans was also fourth in the 100 with a time of 11.78.

For the Cassopolis girls team, Alexis Millirans finished third in the shot put with a toss of 32-8.

Complete results are available online at https://bit.ly/3sEL3aW