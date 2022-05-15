Roundup: Rangers fourth at invite, Chieftains swept

WHITE PIGEON — Led by medalist Joey Blondia’s 80, Kalamazoo Hackett won the White Pigeon Invitational at Klinger Lake Golf Club Friday.

The Fighting Irish shot 341 as a team to easily outdistance runner-up Sturgis, which shot 360. Schoolcraft was third with a 375 and Cassopolis fourth with a 386.

Buchanan finished seventh (443) and Brandywine ninth (468).

Logan Pflug led the Rangers with a round of 87. Brayden Westrate shot 96, R.J. Drews 99, Kenny May 104 and Kendon Williams 104.

Buchanan was led by Aiden Mondschein’s 92. Carson Shelton shot 107, Nick McKean 112, Tyler Miller 132 and Thomas Pleasant 133.

Robert Dillard shot 109 to lead the Bobcats, who also got a 110 from Carson Knapp, a 124 from Shaun Wixson, a 125 from Miles LeMere and a 126 from Williams Hayes.

Buchanan and Brandywine are back on the links Monday as they travel to Three Oaks to play in the BCS Athletic Conference Tournament.

Wolverine Conference

The Dowagiac golf team dropped a pair of Wolverine Conference matches at Hamphire Country Club Friday.

The Chieftains were defeated by Plainwell 174-194 and by Allegan 179-194. The match against Allegan was a make-up from April.

Allegan’s Brandon Katsma turned in the day’s lowest score as he shot 39 to earn medalist honors.

Abraham Guernsey shot 43 to lead the Chieftains, who also got a 47 from Travis Rehborg, a 52 from Ben Pinkowski and Kaden Sandra, a 55 from Luke Spagnoli and a 56 from Dane Spagnoli.

“Lost two tonight, but I think it was our best score of the year,” said Dowagiac Coach Bob Turner. “Some personal bests — Travis 47, Ben and Kaden 52.”

Dowagiac returns to the course Tuesday as it travels to Sturgis for a league match before competing in the Wolverine Conference Tournament Wednesday.