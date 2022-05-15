Eddies finish fourth, Niles fifth at Wolverine meet.

OTSEGO — First-time Wolverine Conference winner Otsego held off perennial league champion Allegan 72-66 to win the girls tennis title Saturday.

The Bulldogs, who were the host of the tournament, split the singles flights with the Tigers and won a pair of doubles championships to earn the team title.

Sturgis finished third with 63 points, Edwardsburg, which won the South Division, was fourth with 5 points. Niles tied with Plainwell, Three Rivers and Vicksburg for fifth place with 38 points. Paw Paw finished ninth (22) and Dowagiac 10th (8).

The Eddies had one champion as Ella Castelucci and Kaitie Schaible defeated Allison Herald and Jessica Eash, of Sturgis, 6-4, 4-6 and 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.

Edwardsburg’s Claire Deak was a runner-up at No. 2 singles after falling to Otsego’s Lexi Layman 6-4 and 6-4.

Leah Hosang was third at No. 1 singles, while Zoe Wimberley and Mackenzie Vargo were fourth at No. 4 doubles.

Niles’ Zoe Gondeck and Anna Johnson were the runners-up at No. 2 doubles. Sydney Schiele and Cadence Knight fourth at No. 1 doubles.