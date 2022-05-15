UPDATE: Daily Data: Sunday, May 15

GIRLS TENNIS

Wolverine Conference Meet

At Otsego

Team Standings

Otsego 72; 2. Allegan 66; 3. Sturgis 63; 4. Edwardsburg 55; 5. (tie) Niles, Plainwell, Three Rivers, Vicksburg 38; 9. Paw Paw 22; 10. Dowagiac 8

Championship Matches

Singles

Regan Fales (ALL) d. Aly Aldrich (OTS) 6-3, 6-4; 2. Lexi Layman (OTS) d. Claire Deak (EDW) 6-4, 6-4; 3. Claudia Conde (OTS) d. Emma Kuebler (ALL) 6-0, 6-4; 4. Bristyn Neldon (ALL) d. Hayley Miller (STUR) 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

Grace Clearwater-Hailey Fuller (ALL) d. Anna Moore-Madison Kroes (OTS) 6-1, 6-3; 2. Sydney Grile-Margherita Bietti (OTS) d. Grace Davis-McKenna Morrie (ALL) 6-2, 6-3; 3. Katie Schaible-Ella Castelucci (EDW) d. Allison Herald-Jessica Eash (STUR) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; 4. Sophie Maxwell-Sydney Holland (OTS) d. Ally Brown-Luna Ruiz (ALL) 6-1, 6-1.

Third Place

Singles

Leah Hosang (EDW) d. Rylee Carver (STUR) 6-1, 6-3; 2. Katie Shawser (STUR) d. Leticia Piacentini (PLAIN) 6-0, 6-0 3. Ashlyn Thom (PLAIN) d. Mackenzie McMillin (STUR) 6-1, 6-0 4. Emily Workman (TR) d. Maggie Rhu (PLAIN) 7-6, 6-3.

Doubles

Vivienne Merchant=-Emily Schulter (STUR) d. Sydney Schiele-Cadence Knight (NILES) 6-2, 6-4; 2. Zoe Gondeck-Anna Johnson (NILES) d. Tina Tran-Tess Scheske (STUR) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; 3. Kaitlyn Payseno-Jenna Bailman (OTS) d. Kenna Baker-Ragan Meeter (ALL) 6-3, 5-3, retired; 4. Ava Stewart-Madison Golden (STUR) d. Zoe Wimberley-Mackenzie Vargo (EDW) 6-3, 6-1.

TRACK

Wolverine Conference Meet

At Paw Paw

Boys Results

Team Standings

Otsego 145; 2. Sturgis 103.5; 3. Edwardsburg 97; 4. Vicksburg 85; 5. Plainwell 72; 6. Allegan 50; 7. Niles 40; 8. Paw Paw 37; 9. Three Rivers 19.5; 10. Dowagiac 10

Dual Meet Standings

Otsego (9-0); 2. Sturgis (8-1); 3. Edwardsburg (7-2); 4. Vicksburg (6-3); 5. Plainwell (5-4); 6. Allegan (4-5); 7. Three Rivers (3-6); 8. Niles (2-7); 9. Paw Paw (1-8); 10. Dowagiac (0-9)

Overall Standings

Otsego; 2. Sturgis; 3. Edwardsburg; 4. Vicksburg; 5. Plainwell; 6. Allegan; 7. Niles; 8. (tie) Paw Paw and Three Rivers; 10. Dowagiac

100: 1. Rasean O’Tey (STUR) 11.08; 4. Kimoni McClean (N) 11.46; 6. Julian Means-Flewellen (N); 7. Justin Bannow (DOW) 11.57; 8. Elijah Clark (DOW) 11.66.

200: 1. Rasean O’Tey (STUR) 22.83; 7. Julian Means-Flewellen (N) 24.36; 8. Justin Bannow (DOW) 24.78.

400: 1. Luke Ellis (ALL) 53.13; 6. Dylan Leep (EDW) 55.20; 9. Mason Young (N) 56.89; 12. Noah Shepard (EDW) 57.56; 21. Braden Bennet (N) 59.05.

800: 1. Eli Veen (PLAIN) 2:03.31; 6. Kaleb Brown (EDW) 2:10.77; 9. Owen Saylor (DOW) 2:14.02; 15. William Leman (EDW) 2:21.58; 17. Andrew Backus (EDW) 2:25.23; 19. Ashton Burrous (N) 2:27.65; 21. Daniel Becraft (N) 2:35.00.

1,600: 1. Chase Brown (OTS) 4:25.94; 7. Owen Saylor (DOW) 4:53.89; 9. Dane Bailey (EDW) 5:01.05; 15. Maguire Johnson (EDW) 5:27.90; 16. Logan Ritchie (N) 5:28.93; 20. Jon Lieth (EDW) 5:42.87.

3,200: 1. Chase Brown (OTS) 10:17.21; 7. Dane Bailey (EDW) 11:21.95; 9. Aiden Kruger (N) 11;42.37; 11. Maguire Johnson (EDW) 11:55.55; 12. Logan Ritchie (N) 12:08.17; 15. Jon Lieth (EDW) 12:20.16.

110 Hurdles: 1. Jacob Pegura (EDW) 15.53; 3. Aydan McCarey (N) 15.96.

300 Hurdles: 1. Jacob Zartman (OTS) 41.36; 2.Jacob Pegura (EDW) 42.36; 7. Aydan McCarey (N) 44.47; 16. Vincente Madison (DOW) 50.68; 17. Jetson Rogers (N) 50.86.

400 Relay: 1. Sturgis (Rasean O’Tey, Jamiel Brown, Thaison Washington, Brenden Myers) 44.46; 2. Niles (Julian Means-Flewellen, Peyton Gordon, Kimoni McClean, Antwone Whitelow) 45.42; 3. Edwardsburg (Isaiyah Swartz, Kya Bryant, Trace Milliken, Braiden Domer) 45.74; 5. Dowagiac (Avery Amundsen, Justin Bannow, Isiah Hill, Elijah Clark) 46.42.

800 Relay: 1. Srurgis (Rasean O’Tey, Brock Fergison, Thaison Washington, Brenden Myers) 1:33.36; 2. Edwardsburg (Isaiyah Swartz, Jacob Pegura, Noah Shepard, Braiden Domer) 12:34.94; 6. Niles (Antwone Whitelow, Chris Santiago-Heflin, Aydan McCarey, Julian Means-Flewellen) 1:36.92.

1,600 Relay: 1. Allegan (Luke Ellis, Titus Smith, Drew Ellis, Josiah Flora) 3:38.95; 2. Edwardsburg (Kaleb Brown, Noah Shepard, Kya Bryant, Dylan Leep) 3:40.61; 6. Niles (Mason Young, Huck Coffee, Nathan Becraft, Braden Bennet) 3:58.39.

3,200 Relay: 1. Otsego (Mason Kolhoff, Pierce Bentley, Tristin Canales, Chase Brown) 8:29.84; 5. Edwardsburg (Dane Bailey, Andrew Backus, William Leman, Kaleb Brown) 9:04.96.

Shot Put: 1. Michael Griffey (PLAIN) 44-5.25; 3. Larson Fessenden (EDW) 42-10; 6. Jacob Walker (EDW) 40-2.75; 9. Donovan Meyers (EDW) 39-3.50.

Discus: 1. Michael Griffey (PLAIN) 147-5; 2. Larson Fessenden (EDW) 129-0; 7. Nate Samson (EDW) 113-8.

High Jump: 1. Jacob Pegura (EDW) 6-1; 2. Luke Stowasser (EDW) 6-1.

Pole Vault: 1. Zachary Miller (PLAIN) 13-6; 9. Chris Santiago-Heflin (N) 9-6; 10. Ashton Burrous (N) 9-6.

Long Jump: 1. Jalen Radke (OTS) 21-4.50; 2. Luke Stowasser (EDW) 21-3.50; 4. Kimoni McClean (N) 19-10; 6. Hunter Suddon (N) 18-6.

Girls Results

Team Standings

Otsego 152.5; 2. Plainwell 104.5; 3. Vicksburg 99; 4. Three Rivers 72.5; 5. Sturgis 68.5; 6. Edwardsburg 52.5; 7. Niles 41; 8. Paw Paw 37; 9. Allegan 17.5; 10. Dowagiac 11

Dual Meet Standings

Otsego (9-0); 2. Vicksburg (8-1); 3. Plainwell (7-2); 4. Sturgis (6-3); 5. Three Rivers (5-4); 6. Edwardsburg (4-5); 7. Paw Paw (3-6); 8. Niles (2-7); 9. Dowagiac (1-8); 10. Allegan (0-9)

Overall Standings

Otsego; 2. Vicksburg; 3. Plainwell; 4. Three Rivers; 5. Sturgis; 6. Edwardsburg; 7. Niles; 8. Paw Paw; 9. Allegan; 10. Dowagiac

100: 1. Kylin Griffin (TR) 12.27; 8. Danni Purlee (EDW) 13.55.

200: 1. Kylin Griffin (TR) 25.93; 7. Jessica Ferguson (EDW) 28.07.

400: 1. Kylin Griffin (TR) 59.53; 5. Jessica Ferguson (EDW) 1:04.65; 10. Kaylee Barnes (EDW) 1:07.99; 11. Kylie Conn (N) 1;09.17; 14. Jessa Davis (DOW) 1:12.20; 17. Grace Wickler (N) 1:13.63; 18. Victoria Densborn (N) 1:14.80.

800: 1. Mackenzie Hill (PLAIN) 2:25.53; 6. Claire Ritchey (EDW) 2:38.28; 10. Erin Beck (DOW) 2:46.19; 13. Kierstyn Thompson (N) 2:50.27; 16. Ansley McIntosh (N) 2:55.27; 19. Cassie Shortman (N) 3:00.40.

1,600: 1. Mackenzie Hill (PLAIN) 5:18.05; 9. Charlie Drew (EDW) 5:54.87; 10. Kierstyn Thompson (N) 5:56.13; 12. Aubrey Jackson (N) 6:19.77; 13. Cassie Shortman (N) 6:39.83.

3,200: 1. Megan Germain (OTS) 12:30.14; 6. Charlie Drew (EDW) 14:03.84.

100 Hurdles: 1. Korin Whitcomb (STUR) 15.92; 6. Izabel Hoskin (N) 18.47.

300 Hurdles: 1. Korin Whitcomb (STUR) 49.41; 5. Izabel Hoskin (N) 52.45; 12. Stella Hover (N) 56.12.

400 Relay: 1. Vicksburg (Megan Zahnow, Megan Kendall, Sidney Jones, Cate Curtis) 51.65; 5. Edwardsburg (Emmalee Hayden, Danni Purlee, Amelia Colvin, Abby Hess) 52.99; 8. Niles (Izabel Hoskin, Ainsley Martin, Kylie Conn, Zyon Brazo) 54.72; 9. Dowagiac (Makayla Hill, Audrey Johnson, Kenya Lee, Amelia Jones) 56.00.

800 Relay: 1. Vicksburg (Megan Zahnow, Megan Kendall, Sam Richardson, Cate Curtis) 1:50.21; 4. Edwardsburg (Emmalee Hayden, Danni Purlee, Macy Andress, Abby Hess) 1:55.34; 8. Niles (Stella Hover, Kylie Conn, Ainsley Martin, Elaine Murphy) 2:07.81.

1,600 Relay: 1. Vicksburg (Emma Steele, Megan Kendall, Sam Richardson, Frankie Loriso) 4:20.73; 4. Edwardsburg (Claire Ritchey, Danni Purlee, Macy Andress, Jessica Ferguson) 4:33.26; 8. Niles (Cassie Shortman, Ansley McIntosh, Grace Wickler, Kylie Hinkle) 5:19.30.

3,200 Relay: 1. Otsego (Joy Wolfe, Claudia Stachura, Logan Brazee, Megan Germain) 10:09.41; 3. Edwardsburg (Claire Ritchey, Macy Andress, Charlie Drew, Jessica Ferguson) 10:38.94.

Shot Put: 1. Madison Drouin (OTS) 38-6; 4. Macey Laubach (EDW) 32-7.50; 5. Maiya Warren (N) 32-3.50; 6. Elle Ruiz-Grant (N) 32-2.75.

Discus: 1. Haley Guerrant (OTS) 125-6; 3. Elle Ruiz-Grant (N) 101-4.50; 4. Maiya Warren (N) 91-9.

High Jump: 1. Korin Whitcomb (STUR) 5-5; 2. Marika Ruppart (N) 5-2; 4. Amelia Jones (DOW) 4-9; 9. (tie) Paige Miller (PP), Tenley Banaszak (STUR), Amelia Colvin (EDW), Olivia Dennis (OTS), Brooklyn Carroll (OTS), Zyon Brazo (N), Gisell Macedo (TR), Olivia Bibb (STUR) 4-4.

Pole Vault: 1. Olivia Dennis (OTS) 8-0; 2. Olivia Hansen (EDW) 7-9; 3. Amelia Jones (DOW) 7-6; 4. Stella Hover (N) 7-0; 6. Lily Peat (EDW) 6-6.

Long Jump: 1. Kylee Wright (PLAIN) 16-2; 5. Amelia Colvin (EDW) 15-3.

GIRLS SOFTBALL

Clay Colonial Toys For Childhood Cancer Patients Tournament

At South Bend

SOUTH BEND CLAY 2, BUCHANAN 1

Buchanan 100 000 0 – 1 7 2

SB Clay 001 001 x – 2 4 0

Hailee Kara (L); Faith Hyduk (W)

2B: Hailee Kara (B)

Highlights: Horvath Caitlyn had two hits for Buchanan. Hailee Kara struck out six for Buchanan and Faith Hyduk struck out 11 for Clay.

Varsity records: Buchanan 23-4, South Bend Clay 12-8

EDWARDSBURG 10, MISHAWAKA MARIAN 5

Edwardsburg 200 107 0 – 10 12 1

Marian 030 200 0 – 5 7 4

Averie Markel, Jersie Dawson (1), Samantha Baker (W, 4); Camila Ramirez (L), Kaitlin Pratt (7)

2B: Roan Stanifer (M), Jersie Dawson (E), Caitlin Tighe (E), Emma Denison (E), Samantha Baker (E)

HR: Averie Markel (E)

Highlights: Averie Markel had three hits and Lexi Schimpa two for Edwardsburg.

Varsity records: Edwardsburg 18-6, Mishawaka Marian 5-11

EDWARDSBURG 11, BUCHANAN 1

Edwardsburg 020 160 2 – 11 11 1

Buchanan 000 100 0 – 1 4 1

Emma Denison (W); Camille Lozmack (L)

2B: Emma Denison (E), Hannah Tompkins (B)

HR: Abby Bossler (E), Emma Denison (E)

Highlights: Emma Denison had a huge game for Edwardsburg, collecting three hits and driving in four runs at the plate and striking out 11 on the mound. Lindsey Dalenberg also had three hits and Jersie Dawson two. Hailee Kara had two for Buchanan.

Varsity records: Edwardsburg 19-6, Buchanan 23-5

BUCHANAN 11, CONCORD 1

Concord 000 000 – 1 1 2

Buchanan 005 042 – 11 12 1

Lynnsey Delio (L), Kareena Ulfig (3); Hailee Kara (W)

2B: Hannah Herman (B), Horvath Caitlin (B), Alea Fisher (B), Sage Pruett (B), Cameron Carlson (B)

Highlights: Hannah Herman had three hits and Sara Faulkner and Horvath Caitlin two apiece for Buchanan. Cameron Carlson drove in three runs.

Varsity records: Buchanan 24-5, Concord 11-11

NEW PRAIRIE 4, EDWARDSBURG 0

Edwardsburg 000 000 0 – 0 3 0

New Prairie 030 001 x – 4 5 0

Emma Denison (L), Samantha Baker (2); Ava Geyer

2B: Abby Bossler (E), Emma Luther (N)

Highlights: Ava Geyer struck out 15 for New Prairie.

Varsity records: Edwardsburg 19-7, New Prairie 21-5

River Valley Tournament

At Three Oaks

BRANDYWINE 2, RIVER VALLEY 0

River Valley 000 000 – 0 1 1

Brandywine 000 02x – 2 5 0

Haley Scott (W); Macy Springer (L)

2B: Paige Krishner (BW), Julia Babcock (BW)

Highlights: Paige Krishner and Julia Babcock both doubled and scored a run for the Bobcats. Haley Scott tossed a one-hitter with seven strikeouts.

BRANDYWINE 17, FENNVILLE 0

Fennville 000 – 0 2 2

Brandywine (12)5x – 17 9 0

Presley Gogley (W); Courtney DeWolf (L)

2B: Chloe Parker (BW)

Highlights: Presley Gogley tossed a two-hitter with four strikeouts for Brandywine. Chloie Parker doubled and drove in three runs. Ireland Prenkert had a pair of hits.

Championship Game

HAMILTON 12, BRANDYWINE 1

Hamilton 100 145 – 12 10 1

Brandywine 100 000 – 1 4 3

Maddie Jamrog (W); Haley Scott (L)

2B: Jamrog (H), Paige Krishner (BW)

3B: Jamrog (H), Alyssa Morgan (H)

Highlights: Paige Krishner and Adelyn Drotoz were both 2-for-3 for Brandywine. Krishner had a double.

Varsity record: Brandywine 10-9-1

DOWAGIAC 7, DECATUR 4

At Three Oaks

Decatur 201 10 – 4 7 1

Dowagiac 213 1x – 7 7 2

Sierra Carpenter (W); C. Conforti (L)

2B: G. Grosvenor (DE), Caleigh Wimberley (DO), Aubrey Busby (DO), Carpenter (DO)

HAMILTON 4, DOWAGIAC 3

Dowagiac 000 003 – 3 5 0

Hamilton 201 10x – 4 9 5

Vork (W), Maddie Jamrog (6); Sierra Carpenter (L), Rebecca Guernsey (2)

2B: Rylee Hudson (DO), Jamrog (H)

HR: Nykamp (H), Aubrey Busby (DO)

DOWAGIAC 4, RIVER VALLEY 3

Dowagiac 010 111 – 4 6 1

River Valley 100 002 – 3 2 1

Sierra Carpenter (W); Macy Springer (L), A. McCarty (6)

2B: Rebecca Guernsey (DO)

HR: Springer (RV)

Varsity record: Dowagiac 11-6

BASEBALL

MISHAWAKA MARIAN 5, BUCHANAN

At Mishawaka

Buchanan 201 000 10 – 4 9 1

Marian 010 010 21 – 5 7 0

Hunter Carrington, Thomas VanOverberghe (L,7); Evann Schmidtendorf (L), Paddy Keefer (W,7)

2B: Matthew Hoover (B) 2, Cade Preissing (B) 2

Highlights: Cade Preissing had three hits and Matthew Hoover and Macoy West two apiece for Buchanan. Hoover drove in three runs.

Varsity record: Buchanan 14-3

BRANDYWINE 7-19 HOMER 5-18

At Bethel College, Mishawaka, Ind.

First Game

Homer 110 201 0 – 5 9 0

Brandywine 150 001 x – 7 9 1

Matt Veach (W), Jacob Sherrick (5), Tyler Deming (6).

2B: Owen Hulett (B), Carson Knapp (B), Jamier Palmer (B)

Highlights: Carson Knapp had two hits and three RBIs for Brandywine.

Second Game

Homer 505 240 2 – 18 9 2

Brandywine 301 145 5 – 19 14 7

Tyler Deming, Jeramiah Palmer (1), Carson Knapp (2), Drew Deming (3), Corban Gamble (W, 5)

2B: Tyler Deming (B) 2, Owen Hulett (B), Jeramiah Palmer (B)

Highlights: Jeramiah Palmer had four hits, Tyler Deming three and Owen Hulett two for Brandywine. Deming drove in four runs and Hulett three. Drew Deming’s bunt single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh capped a five-run rally to give Brandywine the victory.

Varsity record: Brandywine 12-4