UPDATED: Daily Data: Saturday, May 14

BOYS GOLF

White Pigeon Invitational

At Klinger Lake Country Club

Medalist

Joey Blondia, Kalamazoo Hackett – 80

Team standings

Kalamazoo Hackett 341; 2. Sturgis 360; 3. Schoolcraft 375; 4. Cassopolis 386; 5. Berrien Springs 424; 6. Lawton 427; 7. Buchanan 443; 8. White Pigeon 460; 9. Brandywine 468; 10. Centreville 495

Buchanan Results

Aiden Mondschein 92, Carson Shelton 107, Nick McKean 112, Tyler Miller 132, Thomas Pleasant 133

Cassopolis Results

Logan Pflug 87, Brayden Westrate 96, R.J. Drews 99, Kenny May 104, Kendon Williams 104

Brandywine scores

Robert Dillard 109, Carson Knapp 110, Shaun Wixson 124, Miles LeMere 125, William Hayes 126

Wolverine Conference Tri-match

At Hampshire Country Club

Medalist

Brandon Katsma, Allegan – 39

Team Scores

Plainwell 174, Allegan 179, Dowagiac 194

Dowagiac Results

Abraham Guernsey 43, Travis Rehborg 47, Ben Pinkowski 52, Kaden Sandora 52, Luke Spagnoli 55, Dane Spagnoli 56

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSBURG 8, CONSTANTINE 0

At Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg goals

Macey Laubach 2, Samantha Stewart 2, Vivian Tomas 2, Lili Szalai 2

Edwardsburg assists

Samantha Stewart 2, Macey Laubach 1, Madison Ahern 1, Mail Szalai 1, Alex Ferguson 1, Vivian Tomas 1

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 5-4-2

BASEBALL

EDWARDSBURG 15-4, ALLEGAN 1-1

At Allegan

First Game

Edwardsburg 010 02(12) – 15 13 0

Allegan 010 000 – 1 3 3

Caeden Pulling (W), A.J. Obren (6); Brayden Wendt (L), Jeremy Rynearson (6), Nick Gallentine (6).

2B: Logan McColley (E), Patrick Szlanfucht (E), Eli Wideman (E)

Highlights: Patrick Szlanfucht, Logan McColley, Connor Ostrander, Landon Mikel and Payton Bookwalter each had two hits for Edwardsburg. Mikel, Szlanfucht and Eli Wideman each drove in three runs.

Second Game

Edwardsburg 100 102 0 – 4 7 2

Allegan 000 100 0 – 1 1 2

Brody Schimpa (W), A.J. Obren (7); Blake Pullen (L)

2B: Andrew Colvin (E), Landon Mikel (E), Connor Ostrander (E)

Highlights: Brody Schimpa struck out nine. Patrick Szlanfucht, Connor Ostrander and Landon Mikel each had two hits for Edwardsburg

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 16-2, 10-2 Wolverine Conference

THREE RIVERS 11-13, NILES 13-7

At Niles

First Game

Three Rivers 302 105 0 – 11 6 3

Niles 306 130 x – 13 12 5

Gage Vota (W), B Schultz (5); M. Wittenberg, D. Keene (3,L), C. Quake (6)

2B: Hunter Fazi (N) 3, Austin Bradley (N)

3B: C. Quake (TR), Bradley (N)

Highlights: Hunter Fazi was 4-for-4 with three doubles and a pair of RBIs for Niles. Austin Bradley was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs

Second Game

Three Rivers 331 303 0 – 13 7 1

Niles 000 070 0 – 7 11 7

C. Quake (W), K. Williams (5); Austin Bradley (L), Talon Brawley (3), Ezra Vance (5), Hunter Fazi (6)

2B: B. Bissett (TR), Quake (TR), Gage Vota (N)

3B: Austin Bradley

Highlight: Gage Vota and Brian Gonzalez were both 2-for-3 for Niles with an RBI. Vota doubled and Bradley tripled for the Vikings.

Varsity record: Niles 5-16-1

GIRLS SOFTBALL

NILES 8-6, THREE RIVERS 3-0

At Niles

First Game

Three Rivers 200 001 0 – 3 7 6

Niles 012 014 x – 8 9 0

Haylea Wilken (W); Ava Forman (L), Peyton Ware (6)

2B: Forman (TR), Jennaya Decker (TR), Annabelle Johnson (N)

HR: Mya Syson (N)

Highlights: Mya Syson was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for the Vikings. Chloe Hargreaves, Annabelle Johnson and Amirah Lee all had two hits.

Second Game

Three Rivers 000 000 0 – 0 4 4

Niles 010 230 x – 6 10 0

Mya Syson (W), Haylea Wilken (7); Jennaya Decker (L), Ava Forman (5)

2B: Wilken (N), Emmerson Garrard (N)

HR: Mya Syson (N)

Highlights: Mya Syson tossed a four-hitter with nine strikeouts for Niles, while she also had a solo home run. Kayla Kiggins and Haylea Wilken both had two hits.

Varsity record: Niles 15-12

DOWAGIAC 14-11, PAW PAW 2-13

At Paw Paw

First Game

Dowagiac 051 305 – 14 8 4

Paw Paw 002 000 – 2 3 6

Sierra Carpenter (W); Macy Haase (L), A. Burch (3)

2B: Rylee Hudson (D), Rebecca Guernsey (D)

3B: Calley Ruff (D)

Highlights: Calley Ruff had two hits and four RBIs. Caleigh Wimberley and Rebecca Guernsey also had two hits.

Second Game

Dowagiac 201 112 4 – 11 0 6

Paw Paw 074 002 x – 13 10 4

Rebecca Guernsey (L), Sierra Carpenter (2); D. Herbert (W)

2B: Kaylin Wydick (P), Caleigh Wimberley (D), Aubrey Busby (D), Sierra Carpenter (D) 2

Highlights: Sierra Carpenter had three hits with Aubrey Busby adding two hits and three RBIs and Caleigh Wimberley also adding two hits.

Varsity record: Dowagiac 9-5

COLOMA 13-4, BRANDYWINE 3-4

At Coloma

First Game

Brandywine 001 070 0 – 8 14 4

Coloma 114 007 x – 13 12 2

Miryssa Nelson (W); Adelyn Drotoz (L)

2B: Savannah Hamilton (C ) Maddy Hamilton (C ) Addy Milnickel (C ) Drotoz 2 (BW)

Highlights: Drotoz was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs for the Bobcats. Chloe Parker was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

Second Game

Brandywine 200 000 1 – 3 5 3

Coloma 000 021 1 – 4 4 0

Madison Hicks (W); Kadence Brumitt (L)

2B: Chloe Parker (BW) Julia Babcock (BW)

Highlights: Chloe Parker and Julia Babcock both doubled for Brandywine

Varsity record: Brandywine 8-8–1

TRACK

Constantine Invitatonal

At Constantine

Boys Results

Team Standings

CONSTANTINE 424.5; 2. SCHOOLCRAFT 225; 3. BUCHANAN 210; 4. KALAMAZOO HACKETT 204; 5. PARCHMENT 174; 6. WHITE PIGEON 141; 7. QUINCY 118.5; 8. BRONSON 84

100: 1. Liam Mann (KH) 11.23; 5. David Twum (BU) 12.04; 22. Jacob Robles (BU) 13.10; Caleb Sweeney (BU) 14.54; 30. Jacob Stines (BU) 15.29.

200: 1. Andrew Finley (KH) 23.39; 4. David Twum (BU) 24.41; 18. Jacob Robles (BU) 27.39; 21. Jacob Stines (BU) 32.04.

400: 1. Isaac Backman (KH) 50.89; 3.Jackson Starnes (BU) 53.23; 12. Luke Sherwood (BU) 1:00.11; 20. Colby Borgman (BU) 1:08.35.

800: 1. William Winter (PAR) 2:05.41; 5. Walker Barz (BU) 2:16.32; 9. Jaxon Seddon (BU) 2:23.10; 19. Coy Weinberg (BU) 2:38.13; 22. Caleb Sweeney (BU) 2:43.60.

1,600: 1. Garrett Winter (PAR) 4:32.39; 4. Walker Barz (BU) 4:50.83.

3,200: 1. Garrett Winter (PAR) 10:06.08; 2. Walker Barz (BU) 10:07.96.

110 Hurdles: 1. Nathan Riddle (SCH) 17.44; 5. Rowan Kile (BU) 19.34; 16. Dillon Oatsvall (BU) 22.35.

300 Hurdles: 1. Tae’Sean Bodley (QU) 42.59; 2. Britain Philip (BU) 44.74.

400 Relay: 1. Kalamazoo Hackett (Andrew FInley, Gabe Gamsho, Evan Wurtz, Liam Mann) 45.78; 8. Buchanan (Brady Thompson, Jacob Robles, Dillon Oatsvall, Rowan Kile) 49.86.

800 Relay: 1. Kalamazoo Hackett (Liam Mann, Evan Wurtz, Andrew Finley, Isaac Backman) 1:33.38; 4. Buchanan (Brady Thompson, Jackson Starnes, Britain Philip, David Twum) 1:38.14.

1,600 Relay: 1. Constantine (Julian Hawthorne, Collin Featherstone, Charles Morris, Dean Topolski) 3:33.08; 3. Buchanan (Jackson Starnes, Jaxon Seddon, Luke Sherwood, Britain Philip) 3:45.10.

3,200 Relay: 1. Constantine (Julian Hawthorne, Ethan Glick, Isaac Moore, Collin Featherstone) 8:50.85; 5. Buchanan (Jaxon Seddon, Coy Weinberg, Luke Sherwood, Walker Barz) 9:52.26.

Shot Put: 1. Aaron Hathcock (PAR) 44-3; 17. Jackson Starnes (BU) 35-1; 25. Cam Cole (BU) 32-8; 31. Alex Weinberg (BU) 27-2; 32. Will Carson (BU) 25-10.

Discus: 1. Bennett VandenBerg (CON) 135-8; 15. Colby Borgman (BU) 95-3; 27. Cam Cole (BU) 78-3; 28. Will Carson (BU) 66-9.

High Jump: 1. Brady Thompson (BU) 6-0.

Pole Vault: 1. canaan Pavey (SCH) 12-0; 4. Rowan Kile (BU) 10-.30.

Long Jump: 1. Julian Hawthorne (CON) 18-5; 2. Brady Thompson (BU) 18-0.

Girls Results

Team Standings

QUINCY 349; 2. KALAMAZOO HACKETT 300; 3. BUCHANAN 228; 4. CONSTANTINE 213; 5. SCHOOLCRAFT 194; 6. PARCHMENT 135; 7. BRONSON 108; 8. WHITE PIGEON 51

100: 1. Sage Brown (KH) 13.20; 5. Lauren Strefling (BU) 13.69; 10. Jenna French (BU) 14.40.

200: 1. Sage Brown (KH) 26.81; 10. Maddix Roberts (BU) 31.69; 14. Jenna French (BU) 32.24; 22. Joy Kaltenbach (BU) 34.93.

400: 1. Sage Brown (KH) 1:02.48; 8. Joy Kaltenbach (BU) 1:13.86; 10. Maddix Roberts (BU) 1:14.48; 15. Caitlyn Morris (BU) 1:24.86.

800: 1. Madeline Young (BU) 2:28.59; 10. Sydney Greaves (BU) 3:01.75.

1,600: 1. Madeline Young (BU) 5:47.07; 5. Emma Miller (BU) 6:23.56.

3,200: 1. Emma Miller (BU) 12:48.14.

100 Hurdles: 1. Jaiden Hayes (BRON) 18.28; 13. Ava Graham (BU) 22.20.

300 Hurdles: 1. Jaiden Hayes (BRON) 51.48; 5. Ava Graham (BU) 55.01.

400 Relay: 1. Quincy (Brooke Wasikowski, Nikkia Cronk, Flo Vito, Abby Tinervia) 54.55; 5. Buchanan (Lauren Strefling, Ava Graham, Joy Kaltenbach, Jenna French) 58.22.

800 Relay: 1. Constantine (CamiMcMillin, Natalie Whitaker, Jessica Ambs, Riley Smith) 2:01.04; 2. Buchanan (Jenna French, Ava Graham, Sydney Greaves, Lauren Strefling) 2:02.32.

1,600 Relay: 1. Kalamazoo Hackett (Sage Brown, Makenzie Zeigler, Celia Harris, Lauren Wild) 4:26.89; 7. Buchanan (Joy Kaltenbach, Sydney Greaves, Maddix Roberts, Madeline Young) 5:01.17.

3,200 Relay: 1. Buchanan (Emma Miller, Maddix Roberts, Sydney Greaves, Madeline Young) 11:13.01.

Shot Put: 1. Raigen Horsfall (QUIN) 39-6; 7. (tie) Ellie McBride (WP), Zoe Griggs (BU) 27-8; 11. Akirrah Robinson (BU) 24-9; 17. Kaitlynne Walter (BU) 22-3.

Discus: 1. Sophia Snellenberger (QUIN) 135-4; 16. Zoe Griggs (BU) 55-8; 17. Akirrah Robinson (BU) 52-10; 22. Kaitlynne Walter (BU) 45-6.

High Jump: 1. Nikkia Cronk (QUIN) 4-10.10.

Pole Vault: 1. Claire Lietz (BU) 8-6.

Long Jump: 1. Lauren Strefling (BU) 14-11.50.

Little Guys Invitational

At Gobles

Boys Results

Team Standings

KALAMAZOO CHRISTIAN 112; 2. SAUGATUCK 96; 3. BLOOMINGDALE 70.25; 4. DELTON-KELLOGG 67.25; 5. BRANDYWINE 53.25; 6. GOBLES 46; 7. HOLLAND BLACK RIVER 43; 8. EAU CLAIRE 33.5; 9. NEW BUFFALO 28.25; 10. FENNVILLE 27; 11. VERMONTVILLE MAPLE VALLEY 22; 12. GALESBURG-AUGUSTA 19; 13. KALAMAZOO HOME SCHOOL 17; 14. RIVER VALLEY 15.5; 15. DECATUR 11; 16. (TIE) MARCELLUS AND KALAMAZOO PHOENIX 1

100: 1. Tucker Seelbeinder (KC) 11:43; 2. Michael Palmer (BR) 11.74.

200: 1. Kurtis Bronz (SAU) 23.01; 3. Michael Palmer (BR) 23.75.

400: 1. Isaac Bogard (KC) 53.43.

800: 1. Adam Martinson (SAU) 2:00.84; 22. Micah Colby (BR) 2:27.96; 24; Jacob Rydwelski (BR) 2:36.61.

1,600: 1. Jaden Barnes (BLOOM) 4:36.23; 19. Zachary King (BR) 5:46.65.

3,200: 1. Isaac Box (KC) 9:59.80; 6. Robert Hartz (BR) 11:28.41.

110 Hurdles: 1. Carter Mokma (FENN) 17.62; 7. Jake McCubbin (BR) 19.35.

300 Hurdles: 1. Sam Terpstra (KC) 44.83; 4. Jake McCubbin (BR) 47.48; 15. Gavin Schoff (BR) 52.38.

400 Relay: 1. Kalamazoo Christian (Lucas Dommer, Michael Keckler, Jaden Rivera, Tucker Seelbinder) 46.62; 6. Brandywine (Kevin Roberts, Gavin Schoff, Nick Green, Pedro Segundo) 48.43.

800 Relay: 1. Kalamazoo Christian (Lucas Dommer, Michael Keckler, Sam Redmond, Tucker Seelbinder) 1:36.00; 5. Brandywine (Jake McCubbin, Gavin Schoff, Kevin Roberts, Michael Palmer) 1:39.71.

1,600 Relay: 1. Bloomingdale (Tyler Clemons, Tony Garcia, Jaden Barnes, Tyler Osterman) 3:33.06; 13. Brandywine (Micah Colby, Jacob Rydwelski, Nick Green, Kaiden Rieth) 4:21.35.

3,200 Relay: 1. Bloomingdale (Tyler Osterman, Tony Garcia, Joe Stocchiero, Jaden Barnes) 8:54.63; 7. Brandywine (Jake McCubbin, Micah Colby, Kevin Roberts, Robert Hartz) 9:25.58.

Shot Put: 1. Alex Whitmore (DEL) 44.2.25; 5. Philip McLaurin (BR) 39-5.50.

Discus: 1. Alex Whitmore (DEL) 122-5; 7. Philip McLaurin (BR) 97-6; 10. Connor Sobecki (BR) 95-2.

High Jump: 1. Jeremiah Mitchell (NB) 6-3.

Pole Vault: 1. Kevin Roberts (BR) 11-9; 8. (tie) Cameron Spaulding (DEL), Isaac Goudzwaard (BLOOM), Jack Lantz (NB), Josmar Perez (BR) 8-6.

Long Jump: 1. Wyatt Finney (DEL) 20-2.50; 5. Michael Palmer (BR) 18-6.50; 14. Nick Green (BR) 16-5.

Girls Results

Team Standings

MARCELLUS 101.5; 2. KALAMAZOO CHRISTIAN 86.5; 3. SAUGATUCK 72; 4. GALESBURG-AUGUSTA 62; 5. GOBLES 61; 6. HOLLAND BLACK RIVER 46.5; 7. LAKE MICHIGAN CATHOLIC 43; 8. DELTON-KELLOGG 42; 9. FENNVILLE 33; 10. BRANDYWINE 28; 11. BLOOMINGDALE 27.5; 12. NEW BUFFALO 21; 13. (TIE) KALAMAZOO HOME SCHOOL AND RIVER VALLEY 15; 15. VERMONTVILLE MAPLE VALLEY 4; 16. (TIE) EAU CLAIRE AND DECATUR 1

100: 1. Kylee Poulton (HBR) 12.18; 4. Allison Fedore (BR) 13.74.

200: 1. Kylee Poulton (HBR) 24.85; 6. Allison Fedore (BR) 29.30.

400: 1. Jaidyn Klimp (GA) 1:03.09.

800: 1. Addie Curtis (MARC) 2:41.85.

1,600: 1. Addie Curtis (MARC) 6:04.71; 6. Allison Lauri (BR) 6:16.68.

3,200: 1. Allison Glendening (LMC) 12:33.91; 2. Allison Lauri (BR) 12:58.46.

100 Hurdles: 1. Madi Simpson (MARC) 18.29.

300 Hurdles: 1. Breanna Chandler (DEL) 51.70; 16. Olivia Lauri (BR) 1:04.08.

400 Relay: 1. Saugatuck (Catherine Pond, Alexis Warren, Gwen Njike Agokeng, Mazie Robison) 53.60; 4. Brandywine (Miley Young, Jaelyn Franks, Ericka Bergenham, Allison Fedore) 55.94.

800 Relay: 1. Galesburg-Augusta (Lydia Kish, Kayla Nichols, Caleigh Cadwell, Jaidyn Klimp) 1:53.85; 5. Brandywine (Miley Young, Jaelyn Franks, Ericka Bergenham, Allison Fedore) 2:01.06.

1,600 Relay: 1. Holland Black River (Isabella Camarota, Camille Wolbrink, Kylee Poulton, Ayla Meier) 4:28.71.

3,200 Relay: 1. Lake Michigan Catholic (Allison Glendening, Isabelle Schrauben, Abigail Schrauben, Rachel Kalamaros) 11:16.08.

Shot Put: 1. Tess VanDyk (KC) 41-5; 11. Maddison Ward (BR) 25-4.

Discus: 1. Tess VanDyk (KC) 121-8.50; 10. Maddison Ward (BR) 75-3.

High Jump: 1. Madi Simpson (MARC) 5-2.

Pole Vault: 1. Talan Hiemstra (MARC) 7-6.

Long Jump: 1. Jaidyn Klimp (GA) 16-.50.

John Green Mendon Invitational

At Mendon

Boys Results

Team Standings

CENTREVILLE 158; 2. UNION CITY 88; 3. MARTIN 78; 4. COLON 58; 5. BATTLE CREEK ST. PHILIP 57; 6. MENDON 36; 7. CASSOPOLIS 33; 8. ATHENS 17

100: 1. Alexander Stoll (COL) 11.59; 4. Cole Millirans (CASS) 11.78.

200: 1. Dylan Coney (CEN) 23.43.

400: 1. Joshua Falkenstein (CEN) 53.06; 2. Cole Millirans (CASS) 53.21.

800: 1. Ethan Miller (CEN) 2:09.88; 11. Jaren Waldschmidt (CASS) 2:37.34.

1,600: 1. Max Shugars (BCSP) 4:58.66; 10. Jaren Waldschmidt (CASS) 5:47.25.

3,200: 1. Logan Weis (CEN) 11:14.73.

110 Hurdles: 1. Alexander Stoll (COL) 15.48; 3. Jadyn Brown (CASS) 17.54.

300 Hurdles: 1. Alexander Stoll (COL) 43.21; 6. Jadyn Brown (CASS) 45.75.

400 Relay: 1. Centreville (Cody Marshall, Brandon Reed, Carter Cartier, Gavin Bunning) 46.39.

800 Relay: 1. Centreville (Tyler Swanwick, Joshua Falkenstein, Jacob Falkenstein, Dylan Coney) 1:32.68.

1,600 Relay: 1. Centreville (Joshua Falkenstein, Ethan Miller, Jacob Falkenstein, Tyler Swanwick) 3:33.38.

3,200 Relay: 1. Centreville (Ethan Miller, Brandon Reed, Logan Weis, Chaseton Wyckoff) 9:04.58.

Shot Put: 1. Logan Cole (UNCY) 43-4; 3. Jermaine Williams (CASS) 41-4; 21. Javier Long (CASS) 24-4; 22. Jered Wellman (CASS) 22-.50.

Discus: 1. Logan Cole (UNCY) 134-0; 4. Jermaine Williams (CASS) 114-10; 21. Javier Long (CASS) 68-3; 23. Jered Wellman (CASS) 53-1.

High Jump: 1. Tyler Swanwick (CEN) 6-3; 4. Jadyn Brown (CASS) 5-9; 7. Jaren Waldschmidt (CASS) 5-3.

Pole Vault: 1. Drake Buell (MART) 11-0.

Long Jump: 1. Dylan Coney (CEN) 19-2.

Girls results

Team Standings

ATHENS 180; 2. CENTREVILLE 102; 3. UNION CITY 83; 4. MENDON 69; 5. COLON 41; 6. MARTIN 27; 7. CASSOPOLIS 19; 8. BATTLE CREEK ST. PHILIP 4

100: 1. Kenneddi Cromwell (ATH) 13.62; 4.Lisette Tilk (CASS) 14.05; 9. Makayla Elliott (CASS) 14.64; 14. Jule Gertken (CASS) 15.82.

200: 1. Sara Nobach (ATH) 27.24.

400: 1. Sara Nobach (ATH) 1:01.98; 6. Lauren Anderson (CASS) 1:07.90.

800: 1. Kylie Quist (ATH) 2:32.72; 4. Lauren Anderson (CASS) 2:42.05.

1,600: 1. Presley Allen (MEN) 5:27.00.

3,200: 1. Presley Allen (MEN) 11:45.88.

100 Hurdles: 1. Jocelyn Hall (ATH) 15.84; 6. Maliyah Flowers (CASS) 19.27; 9. Quianna Murray (CASS) 20.31.

300 Hurdles: 1. Nevada Gillons (UNCY) 51.20; 10. Quianna Murray (CASS) 1:00.90.

400 Relay: 1. Athens (Kenneddi Cromwell, Sara Nobach, Jocelyn Hall, Kamryn Parlin) 52.88; 5. Cassopolis (Atyanna Alford, Makayla Elliott, Maliyah Flowers, Lisette Tilk) 59.12.

800 Relay: 1. Centreville (Gabrielle Bowen, Izzabella Kessler, Zoe Miller, Jade Kuhbander) 1:52.91; 7. Cassopolis (Atyanna Alford, Mackenzie Grayson, Maliyah Flowers, Lisette Tilk) 2:10.78.

1,600 Relay: 1. Athens (Kylie Quist, Mckenzie Miller, Zoey Williams, Sara Nobach) 4:24.64.

3,200 Relay: 1. Athens (Mckenzie Miller, Alina Sprung, Zoey Williams, Kylie Quist) 11:01.56.

Shot Put: 1. Keyara Szymanski (MEN) 33-11; 3. Alexis Millirans (CASS) 32-8.

Discus: 1. Keyara Szymanski (MEN) 100-2; 6. Alexis Millirans (CASS) 72-11.

High Jump: 1. Isabella Kangas (CEN) 5-0.

Pole Vault: 1. Kyla Burdick (UNCY) 7-0.

Long Jump: 1. Zoe Miller (CEN) 14-10.