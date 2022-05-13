Wolverine, Southwest 10 honor scholar-athletes

NILES — The Wolverine and Southwest 10 conferences recently honored their 2021-22 Scholar-Athletes.

In the Wolverine Conference, Ethan Hannapel and Calley Ruff were honored from Dowagiac; Jessica Ferguson and Liliana Szalai were honored from Edwardsburg; and Marika Ruppart and Cassandra Shortman were honored from Niles.

In the Southwest 10, Cassopolis’ Lauren Anderson, Collin Bogue, Ariana Cooper, Alek Dahlgren, Hailey Hunsberger, Kendon Williams and Jadin Wolfe were honored.

From Marcellus, Bailey Asmus, Michelle Clapp, Allison Daugherty, Wyatt Haas, Emma Holmes, Jack Lamoreaux, Travis Marsh, Nolan Robinson, Jamie Tackett and Abby Voss were honored.

From Decatur, Matthew Allett, Leah Baushke, Gavin Boodt, Brett Clauser, Andrew Confer, Morgan Hall, Kendra Nuckels, Lauren Ogrin, Owen Grosvenor and Sydney Sturgis were honored.