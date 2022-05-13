Teen killed in Niles apartment complex shooting

NILES — The Niles Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen dead at a Niles apartment complex Thursday evening.

At approximately 11:03 p.m., the NPD received several 911 calls of shots being heard in the area of the Arbor Trails apartments, 1615 N. 5th St., Niles, with reports that a subject had been shot. After arriving on the scene, officers found a young male subject lying on the ground with at least one gunshot wound to his body.

Officers were assisted on scene by Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Service, who transported the victim to Lakeland Medical Center in Niles where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Witnesses who were walking with the victim at the time of the incident said a light-colored pick-up truck entered the complex and drove past them. The truck then came back towards them and stopped, at which time subjects exited the truck and a short confrontation took place before one of the subjects from the pick-up truck pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. The suspects then fled the area in the truck. The victim was identified as a 14 year-old Niles male.

The NPD interviewed several witnesses and their investigation continues. Police believe that the suspects knew the victim and this was not a random act.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Niles Detective Bureau at (269) 683-0404, or make an anonymous tip through tipsoft.com, or by calling Crime Stoppers.