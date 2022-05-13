Millirans, Williams dual winners for Rangers

CASSOPOLIS — Cole Millirans and Jermain Williams was a double winner for Cassopolis at the Southwest 10 Conference tri-meet at William F. Scott Field Tuesday.

Centreville dominated the meet to capture the boys conference championship. The Bulldogs swept the Rangers and Marcellus to go 9-0 in league meets this spring.

On the girl’s side, Centreville and Marcellus came into the meet tied at 7-0. The Bulldogs dominated the meet to sweep the Wildcats and Rangers to wrap up the conference championship.

Millirans won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 46.10, while he was also a member of Cassopolis’ winning 400-meter relay team, which posted a time of 47.21. Jermain Williams, Alek Dahlgren and Zachary Thammavongsa were the other unit members.

Also taking first place was Jadyn Brown in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 16.86 and Williams in the shot put with a toss of 40-8.25. Jaden Ivery won the long jump with a leap of 19-0.5.

Lauren Anderson and Alexis Millirans were the lone Rangers to take first place in the girl’s portion of the meet as she won the 3,200 meters with a time of 14:07.30. Anderson was also second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:45.90.

Millirans won the shot put with a toss of 33-10.25.