Millirans, Williams dual winners for Rangers

Published 11:10 am Friday, May 13, 2022

By Staff Report

Cassopolis hosted Centreville and Marcellus in a Southwest 10 Conference tri-meet Tuesday. (Photo courtesy Rachele Ward)

CASSOPOLIS — Cole Millirans and Jermain Williams was a double winner for Cassopolis at the Southwest 10 Conference tri-meet at William F. Scott Field Tuesday.

The Ranger girls track team were swept by the Bulldogs and Wildcats. (Photo courtesy Rachele Ward)

Centreville dominated the meet to capture the boys conference championship. The Bulldogs swept the Rangers and Marcellus to go 9-0 in league meets this spring.

On the girl’s side, Centreville and Marcellus came into the meet tied at 7-0. The Bulldogs dominated the meet to sweep the Wildcats and Rangers to wrap up the conference championship.

Millirans won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 46.10, while he was also a member of Cassopolis’ winning 400-meter relay team, which posted a time of 47.21. Jermain Williams, Alek Dahlgren and Zachary Thammavongsa were the other unit members.

Also taking first place was Jadyn Brown in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 16.86 and Williams in the shot put with a toss of 40-8.25. Jaden Ivery won the long jump with a leap of 19-0.5.

Lauren Anderson and Alexis Millirans were the lone Rangers to take first place in the girl’s portion of the meet as she won the 3,200 meters with a time of 14:07.30. Anderson was also second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:45.90.

Millirans won the shot put with a toss of 33-10.25.

 

