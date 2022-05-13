Eddies tune up for Wolverine Championships

BATTLE CREEK — The Edwardsburg girls tennis team tuned up for the Wolverine Conference Championships with a 6-2 win over host Battle Creek Harper Creek Thursday.

With the win, the Eddies finish the regular season with a 9-0-1 record,

Edwardsburg won the South Division with a 4-0 dual match record. Sturgis finished second at 3-1 and Three Rivers was third at 2-2. Rounding out the division were Niles (1-3) and Dowagiac (0-4).

Otsego won the North Division title with a 4-0 record. Perennial Wolverine and state powerhouse Allegan was the runner-up with a 3-1 record. Plainwell and Vicksburg tied for third at 1-2-1. Paw Paw was 0-4.

The conference tournament is being hosted by Otsego Saturday, but will also be played at Allegan and Plainwell. The league champion will be decided based on the final league standings and overall finish at the conference tournament.

On Thursday, the Eddies won three out of four flights in both singles and doubles.

Winning singles matches for Edwardsburg were Claire Deak, Eucris Ugay and Julia Jones. All three won in straight sets.

The Eddies won at No. 1, 3 and 4 doubles. The loss at No. 2 doubles was by tiebreaker.

Winning in doubles were Channing Green and Mackenzie Schaible, Katie Schaible and Ella Castelucci, and Zoe Wimberley and Mackenzie Vargo.The were all winners in straight sets.