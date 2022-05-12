Honor Credit Union announces partnership with Redbud Insurance Services

BUCHANAN — Two Buchanan businesses are joining forces to better serve the community.

Honor Credit Union, 117 Red Bud Trail N., Buchanan, has announced its partnership with Redbud Insurance Services, LLC in a Thursday press release.

Honor purchased Redbud Insurance, 110 Main St., Buchanan, in December 2021 to assist Owner and Agent Alice Kring in providing a one-stop shop for insurance needs in the community.

Alice Kring and her team have been helping the Buchanan and Niles communities with their insurance needs since she opened the doors in 1998.

“By partnering with Honor, we will have the opportunity to expand into surrounding communities, build a stronger online presence, and add insurance markets and team members,” Kring said. “Cathy, Renee and I look forward to a strong future at Redbud Insurance with Honor’s support.”

“We’re so excited for the opportunity to partner with Alice and build upon the success, service, and sense of community she has created through the years,” said Scott McFarland, Honor Credit Union CEO. “Alice, Cathy and Renee have a wealth of knowledge of insurance products and are not only well-known but highly respected in the Buchanan community. We couldn’t ask for a better, local business to partner with and look forward to continuing to build Redbud Insurance forward for the future together.”

Redbud Insurance Services, LLC is located just three doors down from HCU’s new location, expected to open in 2023. For more information on Redbud Insurance Services LLC contact Alice and her team at 269.695.3000 or alice@redbudinsurance.com.