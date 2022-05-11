Roundup: Niles, Edwardsburg pick up wins

BUCHANAN — A busy week for the Niles golf team continued Tuesday as the Vikings defeated St. Joseph and host Buchanan in a non-conference tri-match at Orchard Hills Country Club Tuesday.

The Vikings, who were coming off of their successful defense of the Leader Cup Monday, shot 177 as a team, led by co-medalist Evan Bruckner’ 42.

St. Joseph’s Charles Uzelac also shot 42 to share the honor.

Niles also got 44s from Aiden Krueger and George Pullen, while Conner Weston shot 47.

Buchanan was led by Aiden Mondschein’s 45. Carson Sheltonj (54), Nick McKean (59) and Tyler Miller (64) comprised the four scores the Bucks counted toward their team total of 222.

The Bears finished with a 185.

Buchanan was back in action today as it competed in the BCS Jamboree hosted by Brandywine at Plym Park. Niles returns to action Thursday as it travels to Dowagiac to take on the Chieftains in Wolverine Conference play.

Dowagiac and Edwardsburg

Two more participants in the Leader Cup squared off again Tuesday as host Edwardsburg defeated Dowagiac 188-204 at Four Lake Country Club.

Harrison Smith’s 45 earned medalist honors for the Eddies, who also got a 46 from Andrew Kurowski, a 47 from Landon Putz, a 50 from Ethan Emenaker and a 51 from Will Moore.

Dowagiac was led by Abraham Guernsey’s 47. Luke Spagnoli shot 49, Travis Rehborg 54 and Dane Spagnoli 54.

The Eddies were back on the links today as they headed to Sturgis for a Wolverine Conference match. Edwardsburg hosts Paw Paw Thursday in a league match.