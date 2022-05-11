Niles Renaissance Faire returns to Plym Park May 21

NILES — The trumpet has been sounded, signaling the return of the Niles Renaissance Faire.

The annual event will take place Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 at Plym Park, 401 Marmont St., Niles.

Hosted by Wolfshead Productions, the Niles Renaissance Faire will feature costumed re-enactors performing historical demonstrations, jousting and theatrical shows – which may include the use of historical weapons – music and dancing. 30 authentic craft and clothing vendors will offer items for sale and food and drink will be available from licensed food vendors. Games and other activities will be available for children.

“Not only can you expect a lot more vendors, but you can also expect a lot more variety,” said Renaissance Faire organizer Carrie Nyenhuis. “We’re just looking forward to keeping it growing and this year’s the first year that [Wolfshead Productions] funded it themselves. We’ve been backed by the city the last three years.”

Children ages four and under may attend for free and children five to 12 years old, seniors 65 years and older, military members and veterans with valid identification are $4 for entry, while those 14 years old and over are charged a $7 entry fee.

The Niles Renaissance Faire will be hosted rain or shine, with benches being added to the event space to provide seating for guests.

Renaissance Faires have captivated Nyenhuis ever since she was a college student and she enjoys being able to bring that to Niles.

“The thing that I like the most about Renaissance fairs is, for the most part, everybody’s really easygoing,” she said. “You don’t have a lot of conflicts and everybody’s really friendly. I think that, especially in these times, people really need that.”

Nyenhuis encourages the community to enjoy a unique fair experience.

“The big thing that separates them from other fairs is the ability to feel like you’re going back in time,” she said. “People are dressing in all the renaissance clothes, people that are sword fighting, people that are in big suits of armor, the queen and all of that stuff. There will be something for everyone.”