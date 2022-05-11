Dowagiac approves grant application for water main replacement

DOWAGIAC — An infrastructure project years in the making is one step closer to reality.

The Dowagiac City Council on Monday approved a resolution authorizing a Community Development Block Grant application for $1,140,000 to fund the replacement of a water main on Division Street between E. Railroad Street and Riverside Drive, as well lead service line abatement in the same area. The resolution also authorizes the city to spend $380,000 of local water funds for a 25 percent match, if the grant is approved.

According to a memo sent by City Manager Kevin Anderson to members of council, city staff identified the opportunity through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Water-Related Infrastructure Grant fund. According to the memo, the city had plans to begin construction on this project a few years ago, but it was rescheduled due to a Michigan Department of Transportation project taking precedence.

“It’s going to have a very minimal impact on the asphalt,” said Assistant City Manager Hannah Sleigh, during a public hearing prior to approval. “I know that was a question that some of the council members have, but it was designed to be a boring project.”

