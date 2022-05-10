Thelma L Raab

Aug. 11, 1933-May 4, 2022

Thelma Lucille Raab, age 88, of Dowagiac, died peacefully Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Her life began Aug. 11, 1933, in Michigan City, Indiana, the second of four children, born to Samuel and Nellie Abiney.

Thelma enjoyed bowling and was in leagues at Silver Creek Lanes. She worked for Jessup Door Company for twenty-five years having retired in 1996. Thelma absolutely loved singing karaoke.

Thelma will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her children, Karen (Mel) Callahan of Decatur, Donna (Tony) Kopaceski of Dowagiac, Terry (Ami File-Raab) Raab of Dowagiac, Peggy (Ron Ellgren) Raab of Cassopolis; ten grandchildren, Tracy (Ted) Hoekstra of Dowagiac, Sandra (Scott) Knapp of Dowagiac, Chad Raab of Dowagiac, Meagan Raab of Dowagiac, Carrie Raab of Niles, Wes Tackitt of Dowagiac, Theresa (Scott) Glynn of Dowagiac, Stacie (Art) Kiggins of Dowagiac, Tim Raab of Dowagiac, Phillip Raab of Dowagiac; eighteen great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Robert Raab, Jr.; her grandson, Will Tackitt; her brothers, Sam Abiney, Joe Abiney; and her sister, Alice Abiney.

The family will observe a private remembrance at this time. Family and friends will gather for a remembrance on a date and at a time that will be announced.

Thelma will be laid to rest in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, Niles.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.