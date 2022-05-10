Patricia L. Jessup

Feb. 2, 1942-May 8, 2022

Patricia L. “Pat” Jessup, 80, of Dowagiac, passed away, Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, with her family at her side.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon, Thursday, May 12, at Clark Chapel (405 Center St., Dowagiac) with Pastor Nathan Wilder officiating. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens in Niles. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m., until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Pat’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Pat was born Feb. 5, 1942, in Benton Harbor, Michigan to Clarence and Ruth (Phillippi) Carter. She grew up in Dowagiac and attended Dowagiac Public Schools. On May 8, 1959, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Jessup, Jr., in Dowagiac. Pat worked for Sodexo for many years serving food at Patrick Hamilton Elementary School. She loved her daily routine visiting the local Speedway for a cappuccino, a tornado and lottery tickets. She also liked going to garage sales and always looked forward to her “Annual Jessup Yard Sale”. At Christmas time, Pat enjoyed making her famous peanut butter balls to share with family and friends. In the spring, you could find her mushroom hunting. She loved watching birds come to her bird feeder, especially hummingbirds. Pat will be loved and remembered for being a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt. She always had an open ear and a sincere heart; she enjoyed having her family together and making her daily phone calls. They will be missed as well as her smile.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Jane (Bob) Frontczak; grandchildren, Ryan (Emily) Frontczak, Ashley (Chris) Eaton and Allison (Thomas) Delves; great-grandchildren, Mason, Drew, Grant and Lincoln Frontczak, Peyton and Kennedy Eaton; and many nieces and nephews that she loved greatly. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Jessup, Jr.; brothers, Gene Carter and Don Carter.