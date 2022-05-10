Margaret Emmons

May 2, 1941-May 8, 2022

Margaret S. Emmons, 80, of Dowagiac, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 16 at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 51841 Leach Rd., Dowagiac with Father Homic officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 12 PM until the time of the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hidden Acres Safe Haven, 50582 Pleasant St., Dowagiac, 49047. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Margaret was born on June 2, 1941, in Dowagiac, to Richard & Elizabeth (Walsh) Guy. She graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1956. On Aug. 16, 1958, Margaret married the love of her life, Delmer Emmons, at Holy Maternity Catholic Church. The two were happily married for almost 59 years before his passing in 2017. She began her working career as a Mail Carrier for the Dowagiac Post Office and would eventually be promoted to Mail Clerk. After over 40 years of working for the Post Office Margaret retired. In her younger years, she enjoyed riding her motorcycle whenever possible. She also loved shopping, watching the Magnolia Network, Country Westerns, crossword puzzles, bird watching, baking food for her grandchildren, and most of all spending time with her dogs, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an incredible lady who will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Margaret is survived by her son, Chris (Nancy) Emmons of Dowagiac; grandchildren, Melissa (Andrew) Grau, Brianne (Dakota) Okay, Rodney Crawford, Cody (Amanda) Krueger and Chase Krueger; and great-grandchildren, Shelby, Drew, Boston, McKenna, Breyden, Gunner, Easton and Kaedynce. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Elizabeth; husband, Delmer; son, Mark Emmons; and siblings, Mary and Jim.