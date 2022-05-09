Daily Data: Tuesday, May 10
Published 11:32 pm Monday, May 9, 2022
GOLF
LEADER CUP
At Orchard Hills C.C.
Best Ball Medalists
Aiden Krueger-Kade Delinski, Niles – 39
Scramble Medalists
Evan Bruckner-George Pullen, Niles – 36
Team Scores
Niles 158, Cassopolis 164, Edwardsburg 167, Dowagiac 180, Buchanan 203, Brandywine 217
Niles Results
Evan Bruckner-George Pullen 77, Aiden Krueger-Kade Delinski 81, Nick Berry-Conner Weston 101
Cassopolis Results
Brayden Westrate-Kendon Williams 83, Logan Pflug-R.J. Drews 81, Kenny May-Collin Bogue 92
Edwardsburg
Ethan Emenaker-Andrew Kurowski 82, Will Moore-Landon Putz 85, Jake Emenaker-Mason Crist 92
Dowagiac
Abraham Guernsey-Luke Spagnoli 90, Dane Spagnoli-Travis Rehborg 90, Ben Pinkowski-Kaden Sandora 101
Buchanan
Aiden Mondschein-Tyler Miller 91, Nick McKean-Quinten Ruff 113, Thoms Pleasant-Carson Shelton 112
Brandywine
Miles Lemere-William Hayes 113, Carson Knapp-Robert Dillard 104, Shaun Wixon-Kenneth Wells 113
CASSOPOLIS 203, COMSTOCK 206, WHITE PIGEON 218, MARCELLUS 252, CENTREVILLE 253
At Pineview Golf Course
Medalists
Logan Pflug and Kenny May, Cassopolis; Matt Searles, Comstock – 47
Additional Cassopolis Results
Brayden Westrate 51, Nola Hawkins 58, Hugo Backing 61, Jered Wellman 65
Marcellus Results
Jack Lamoreaux 58, Lucas Wantowski 60, Mindy Boyer 62. Hunter Hurley 72, Micah Gooden 78
GIRLS TENNIS
BRANDYWINE 8, SOUTH HAVEN 0
At Niles
Singles
1 Jessica Williams (BW) d. Aaliyah Williams 6-1, 6-2; 2. Hannah Earles (BW) d. Hannah DeVries 6-0, 6-0; 3. Mari Allen (BW) d. Maggie Trowbridge 6-1, 6-2; 4. Courtney Bates (BW) d. Kelsey Hodgman 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Abbie Hubbard-Emma Hinsey (BW) d. Cambarley Gleason-Katharine Hartmann 6-1,6-0; 2. Tressa Hullinger-Hope Typer (BW) d. Jessica Arvizu-Sam VandenBerk 6-1, 6-0; 3. Chloe Sidenbender-Dani Holden (BW) d. Luc Arizaga-Yuma Doi 6-0, 6-0; 4. Isabelle Sosnoski-Abagail Solloway (BW) d. Summer Leadingham-Asia Cruea 6-2, 6-0.
Varsity record: Brandywine 14-0 (4-0 BCS)
EDWARDSBURG 8, PAW PAW 0
At Edwardsburg
Singles
1. Leah Hosang (E) d. Sally Laughlin 6-0, 6-0; 2. Claire Deak (E) d. Jenna Conolly 6-0, 6-2; 3. Eucris Ugay (E) d. Krystiana Floyd 6-2, 6-0; 4. Julia Jones (E) d. Gracie Blink 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Channing Green-Mackenzie Schaible (E) d. Hannah Conway-Amber Cowin 6-3, 6-2; 2. Delaney Haradine-Leah Stern (E) d. Chloe Kooi-Molly Jackson 6-1, 6-1; 3. Katie Schaible-Ella Castelucci (E) d. Brynn Flanders-Emily Dorr 6-0, 6-0; 4. Zoe Wimberley-Mackenzie Vargo (E) d. Natalie Vasquez-Laura Wells 6-1, 6-1.
Varsity record: Edwardsburg 8-0-1
OTSEGO 7, NILES 1
At Niles
Singles
1. Aly Aldrich (O) d. Stella McDaniel 6-0, 6-0; 2. Lexi Layman (O) d. Meg Crites 6-0, 6-0; 3. Claudia Conde (O) d. Eva Shepherd 6-1, 6-1; 4. Sidney Morris (O) d. Aiden Martin 6-4, 6-0
Doubles
- Sydney Schiele-Cadence Knight (N) d. Madison Kroes-Anna Moore 7-5, 6-4; 2. Sudmeu Grile-Margherita Bietti (O) d. Zoe Gondeck-Anna Johnson 6-2, 6-3; 3. Jenna Ballman-Kaitlyn Payseno (O) d. Caelyn Hinds-McKayla Bock 7-5, 6-2; 4. Sophie Maxwell-Sydney Nolland (O) d. Anna Kennedy-Nicole Aufie 6-4, 6-3
Varsity records: Otsego 10-0, Niles 5-7
GIRLS SOCCER
EDWARDSBURG 8, NILES 0
At Edwardsburg
Edwardsburg goals
Macey Laubach 3, Samantha Stewart 2, Mali Szalai 1, Madison Ahern 1, Elliana Bryant 1
Edwardsburg assists
Samantha Stewart 3, Elliana Bryant 1
Varsity record: Edwardsburg 4-3-2, 2-2-2 Wolverine Conference
BUCHANAN 8, BRONSON 0
At Buchanan
Buchanan goals
Evyn Pruett 4, Alexa Burns 2, Saleen Brennan 1, Madison Mix 1
Buchanan assists
Hailey Jonatzke 2, Jenna French 2, Brennan 1
Shots on Goal
Bronson 10
Buchanan 39
Varsity record: Buchanan 8-4
PLAINWELL 3, DOWAGIAC 1
At Dowagiac
Halftime Score
Plainwell 1, Dowagiac 0
Dowagiac Goal
Kenya Lee
Saves
Dowagiac 15 (Triana Lee)
Varsity record: Dowagiac 5-5-2, 2-4 Wolverine Conference
TRACK
At Berrien Springs
BOYS
100: 1. Jamal Hailey (BE) 11.11; 9. Michael Palmer (BR) 12.22.
200: 1. James York (BE) 23.12; 6. Michael Palmer (BR) 24.11.
400: 1. Junyoung Chung (BE) 54.03; 3. Michael Palmer (BR) 57.50; 6. Micah Colby (BR) 59.88.
800: 1. Noah Jarvis (BE) 2:05.22; 10. Jacob Rydwelski (BR) 2:35.12.
1,600: 1. Garrett Winter (PAR) 4:39.27; 9. Robert Hartz (BR) 5:41.64; 10. Zachary King (BR) 5:41.66.
3,200: 1. Garrett Winter (PAR) 10:34.21.
110 Hurdles: 1. Kameron Autry (BE) 19.23; 2. Gavin Schoff (BR) 19.88; 4. Jake McCubbin (BR) 20.09.
300 Hurdles: 1. Zander White (BE) 46.01; 5. Kevin Roberts (BR) 49.05.
400 Relay: 1. Berrien Springs (Micah Jarvis, Joseph Chimwamcheere, Kyler Lockett, Tre’sean Broyles) 46.17; 5. Brandywine (Kaiden Rieth, Gavin Schoff, Jesus Salgado, Nick Green) 52:05.
800 Relay: 1. Berrien Springs (C.J. Porter, Jamal Hailey, Junyoung Chung, James York) 1:32.13; 4. Brandywine (Jesus Salgado, Gavin Schoff, Nick Green, Kaiden Rieth) 1:51.17.
1,600 Relay: 1. Berrien Springs (Jared Wilburn, David Thibault, Byron Tate, Noah Jarvis) 3:41.82; 5. Brandywine (Micah Colby, Jake McCubbin, Mason Young, Jacob Rydwelski) 4:10.00.
3,200 Relay: 1. Brandywine (Robert Hartz, Micah Colby, Kevin Roberts, Jake McCubbin) 9:28.73.
Shot Put: 1. C.J. Gordon (BE) 42-7.50; 5. Philip McLaurin (BR) 37-0.
Discus: 1. Caleb Gostlin (PAR) 116-6.50; 3. Philip McLaurin (BR) 101-8.50; 7. Connor Sobecki (BR) 94-2; 9. Brad Huber (BR) 90-.25.
High Jump: 1. D.J. Suggs (BE) 5-8.
Pole Vault: 1. Karl Krause (BE) 10-6; 2. Kevin Roberts (BR) 10-6; 4. Josmar Perez (BR) 8-6; 5. (tie) Kaiden Rieth (BR) and Michael Jarvis (BE) 8-0.
Long Jump: 1. James York (BE) 22-6; 3. Michael Palmer (BR) 18-4; 7. Nick Green (BR) 16-2.50; 10. Brad Hayslip (BR).14-10.50.
GIRLS
100: 1. Grace Constable (BE) 13.14; 5. Allison Fedore (BR) 14.04; 8. Ericka Bergenham (BR) 14.90.
200: 1. Grace Constable (BE) 28.66; 8. Ericka Bergenham (BR) 31.37; 10. Miley Young (BR) 31.95.
400: 1. Kirsten Krause (BE) 1:07.56; 4. Miley Young (BR) 1:13.41; 5. Lexi Troup (BR) 1:19.32; 7. Halle Borders (BR) 1:31.36.
800: 1. Angel Miller (PAR) 2:42.58.
1,600: 1. Angel Miller (PAR) 6:03.06; 2. Allison Lauri (BR) 6:28.78.
3,200: 1. Allison Lauri (BR) 13:33.80.
100 Hurdles: 1. Jasmin Williams (BE) 17.80; 5. Olivia Lauri (BR) 22.71.
300 Hurdles: 1. Destiny Davis (BE) 57.87; 4. Olivia Lauri (BR) 1:04.44.
400 Relay: 1. Berren Springs (Zariyah Mance, Kirsten Kruase, Jasmin Williams, Grace Constable) 50.97; 4. Brandywine (Miley Young, Jaelyn Franks, Ericka Bergenham, Allison Fedore) 59.50.
800 Relay: 1. Berrien Springs (Allison Weigand, Taylor Watson, Suzy Markle, Debora Megesa) 1:58.32; 2. Brandywine (Miley Young, Ericka Bergenham, Jaelyn Franks, Allison Fedore) 2:02.36.
1,600 Relay: 1. Parchment (Marissa Wells, McKenna Nunn, Kyla Nunn, Bethany Brown) 4:50.03; 3. Brandywine (Isabela Cano-Strahla, Lexi Troup, Brianna Riel, Halle Borders) 6:01.35.
3,200 Relay: 1. Berrien Springs (Esme James, Aaliyah Mock, Annalise Paulus, Adi Hildebrand) 12:47.85.
Shot Put: 1. Bailey Hamblin (PAR) 30-1; 2. Maddison Ward (BR) 26-2; 5. (tie) Charlie Mock (BE) and Lexi Troup (BR) 23-5; 9. Halle Borders (BR) 16-7.
Discus: 1. Bailey Hamblin (PAR) 68-5; 8. Halle Borders (BR) 47-6.50.
High Jump: 1. Destiny Davis (BE) 4-0.
Pole Vault: 1. Kirsten Kruase (BE) 9-3.
Long Jump: 1. Grace Constable (BE) 15-8.50; 9. Taylor Swank (BR) 10-3.50.