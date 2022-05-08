Niles edges Buchanan for doubles title

NILES — The Niles tennis team edged Buchanan 10-9 to win its own doubles tournament Saturday.

Kalamazoo Central was a distant third with five points, while Three Rivers finished fourth with three points.

Winning flight championships for the Vikings were Sydney Schiele and Kadence Knight at No. 1, Zoe Gondeck and Anna Johnson at No. 2 and Caelyn Hinds and McKayla Bock at No. 3.

Buchanan claimed a flight championships at No. 3 doubles with Isabella Bryans and Mehkenna Olinghouse and No. 6 doubles with Riley Capron and Ruya Antisdel.

Complete results are available online in Daily Data: Saturday, May 7.