May 30, 1942-Dec. 15. 2021

Susanna M. Lee, 79, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

A graveside celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, a reception will follow at the Community Grange Hall in Sumnerville.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.