Second annual Apple Festival Spring Market set for next week

NILES – Seventy vendors and 15 food trucks will arrive at the Four Flags Area Apple Festival grounds next weekend to celebrate the spring season.

The second-annual Four Flags Area Apple Festival Spring Market begins 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 14, and continues 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.

The market will host a variety of vendors, including clothing boutiques, jewelry, home decor, woodworking, locally sourced and made food products, candles, wax melts, custom tumblers and housewares.

Founded in 1972, the Four Flags Apple Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The annual festival was created as a means to promote the apple harvest. Since its inception, the scope of the festival has grown into one of the largest summer events in the area.

Four Flags Apple Festival vice president Abby Zeider said last year’s spring market – created as a means for the community to support local vendors following the cancellation of the Apple Festival – was a success and looks forward to this year’s edition.

“I enjoy meeting the vendors, these local business owners and artisans,” she said. “It’s just really fun to meet all these different people and build the Apple Festival’s network, too.”

The market will take place rain or shine, with parking being a $5 donation. No pets are allowed at the event and no weapons will be allowed on the festival property, as it is owned by Niles Community Schools.

To celebrate the festival’s 50th anniversary, FFAF is looking to local talent to design limited-edition t-shirts. Accepted file formats include PDF, EPS, JPG, TIFF and PNG. All designs are to be submitted by June first at info@fourflagsapplefestival.org.