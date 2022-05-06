Marie Manley

Dec. 29, 1948-May 4, 2022

Marie Joan Manley, 73, of Dowagiac, passed away, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at her daughter Melissa Rodriguez’s home in Niles, Michigan.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, with the Pipe and Water Ceremony following at 7 p.m. Those wishing to sign Marie’s Memory Book online may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Marie was born De. 29, 1948, in Dowagiac to Raymond & Madeline (Augusta) Morseau. She graduated from Dowagiac Union High School, Class of 1966 and earned an Associates Degree from Ivy Tech. On Oct. 26, 1968, she married Lawrence Manley in Dowagiac. He preceded her on September 15, 2006. Marie dedicated her life to her family. Marie was a member of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and served as a Tribal Council Member for fourteen years, retiring in 2014. She cherished the time spent with her daughter, grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews, of which she was very proud. Marie was an avid reader, enjoyed attending Regalia classes, vacationing with her family, and visiting with her family and many, many friends. A high lite of her life was when she met President Obama at his inauguration with the Tribal Council in Washington.

Marie is survived by her second husband Jess Harwood of Dowagiac; her daughter Melissa (Tony) Rodriguez of Niles; three grandchildren-Michael (Courtney) Newcomer, Richard Newcomer IV, Tori (Noah) Parkhurst; siblings-Catherine (Mark) Ford of Dowagiac, Ronald (Sandy) Morseau, Sr. of Dowagiac; nieces and nephews-Brian Morseau, Leonard “Pudge” Morseau, Jr., Tina Starrett, Rechelle Morseau, Shannon Adams, Sonya Morseau, Gary Morseau, Sr., Martha Olsen, Madelene Bigbear, Carla Collins, Ronald Morseau, II, Shawna Morseau, Shane Morseau, Amy Jo Morseau, Katy Morseau-Rader & Matthew Morseau; and friends too numerous to mention. In addition to her husband Lawrence, she was preceded in death by her parents Raymond & Madelene Morseau, siblings-Raymond Morseau, Jr., Leonard Morseau, Sr. Sylvia Morseau, John Morseau, Francis Morseau, and Thomas Morseau, and nephews-Raymond Morseau III and Carey Morseau.