Roundup: Eddies blank Chieftains; Bobcats tie Shamrocks

DOWAGIAC — Senior Macey Laubach scored three goals as visiting Edwardsburg blanked Dowagiac 4-0 in a Wolverine Conference match Thursday.

The Eddies (3-3-2, 1-2-2 Wolverine) scored all four goals in the opening 40 minutes of the match.

Madison Ahern had the other goal for Edwardsburg.

The Eddies held the Chieftains to nine shots on goal. Dowagiac goalkeeper Triana Lee had 15 saves.

“We got out to an extreme slow start and found ourselves in the hole right away,” said Dowagiac Coach Chad Davis. “We didn’t settle into the game until late in the first half and the girls finally started playing.”

The loss dropped the Chieftains to 5-4-2 overall and 2-3 in conference matches.

Brandywine at Berrien Springs

The visiting Bobcats and Shamrocks ended up in a 2-2 draw in their BCS Athletic Conference Red Division match Wednesday.

Karla Avina-Rios and Olivia Laurita scored the two goals for Brandywine. Jade Kittleson and Sophia Pate scored the goals for Berrien Springs.

The two teams also tied in shots on goal with seven apiece.

The Bobcats are now 2-6-1 overall, while the Shamrocks are 3-6-1.