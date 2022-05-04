James Allen “Jim” Price

July 12, 1965-April 30, 2022

James Allen Price (Jim) 56, of Niles, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., at Clark Chapel with Rev. Paul Hodge officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Berrien Center. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Wanda Price. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Jim was born July 12, 1965, in Benton Harbor, to James and Janet (Holle) Price. He was a graduate of the Class of 1983 from Eau Claire High School. Jim married his high school sweetheart, Wanda Casey, on April 15, 1984. In their 38 years of marriage, Jim continuously showed random acts of love, like giving sweet notes, bringing her flowers, taking walks at the beach, and surprising her with heartfelt gifts. Jim was a family man, his family meant the world to him. He was always in attendance at all of his kid’s and grandkid’s events. Jim cherished spending time hunting with his boys, and breakfast/lunch dates with the girls, which usually included some shopping! He had a love for the outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting and camping with his family. Jim enjoyed sports and was an avid Notre Dame fan. He will be remembered as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Price; children, Corey (Kelly) Price, Kayli (Paul) Hodge, Nathaniel (Gabrielle) Price and Bethany (Glenn) Hammond; grandchildren, Mckenzie and Maddie Price, Lucas and Jalen Price, Chandler and Maverick Hammond, with 1 grandchild on the way; sister, Karen (Robert) Calahan; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Brody Hammond.