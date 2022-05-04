Brandywine Community Schools names new superintendent

NILES TOWNSHIP — Brandywine Community Schools has found its new superintendent.

The BCS Board of Education announced it has offered the position to Brandywine Middle/High School Principal Travis Walker, contingent upon successful contract negotiations. Walker will begin on July 1 and will replace Karen Weimer, who announced her retirement in January.

St. Joseph High School Principal Greg Blomgren was the other final candidate.

Walker has served as an administrator with Brandywine since the start of the 2021-22 school year. Prior to Brandywine, he was the high school principal at Constantine for more than five years. He taught math in Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools for years and for the Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools for three years.

Michigan Leadership Institute assisted with the search process.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more coverage.