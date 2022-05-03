Bucks improve to 16-1 with sweep of Kalamazoo Central

BUCHANAN — The No. 2-ranked Buchanan softball team swept a non-conference doubleheader from visiting Kalamazoo Central Monday to improve to 16-1.

The Bucks took the opener 7-6 and then blew out the Maroon Giants 11-1 in the five-inning nightcap.

Buchanan Coach Rachel Carson is pleased with how her team is playing as it heads into the regular season’s final month.

“We are playing well,” she said. “We have had a few injuries and I have been pleased with how our kids have stepped up to fill roles and put the team first. They continue to respond, but playing tougher and supporting each other when they are put in adverse positions, and I am so proud of that.”

The Bucks jumped out to a 5-0 lead on Kalamazoo Central in the opening game, but the Maroon Giants came storming back to cut the lead to 5-4, heading into the bottom of the fourth. Buchanan added a pair of runs to extend its lead to 7-4.

Central scores two runs in the top of the sixth, but could not overcome the early deficit.

Camille Lozmack earned the win as she scattered five hits and struck out four.

Alea Fisher had a single and a double for the Bucks, who also got a double from Hailee Kara.

Kara was the winning pitcher in the nightcap as she tossed a one-hitter with six strikeouts.

Buchanan had 12 hits in the contest, led by Sage Pruett and Hannah Herman, who both finished with three. Fisher and Caitlin Horvath both finished with a pair of hits. Herman and Kamille Lemon both had a double.

The Bucks head to Stevensville to compete in the Lakeshore Invitational Saturday.

“Our schedule gets tougher over the next few weeks, and that will prepare us for the tournament,” Carson said. “Looking forward to watching their work ethic pay off during the second half of the season.”