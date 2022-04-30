Three Rivers man dies in Newberg Township crash

CASSOPOLIS — A Three River man succumbed to his injuries after he struck a tree and was ejected from his vehicle in Newberg Township Saturday afternoon according to the Cass County Sherriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to investigate a single vehicle crash on M-60 near Timberlane Drive at approximately 4:02 p.m. Emergency personnel discovered a vehicle driven by Roger Wayne Wyman, 77, of Three Rivers, had left the roadway, striking a tree and overturning. Wyman was ejected in the crash and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Wyman’s wife, Tina Marie Wyman, 57, was a passenger in the car and was transported to Three Rivers Hospital for treatment.

Roger Wyman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of crash, and alcohol and drugs were not a factor in this incident. Tina Wyman was wearing a seatbelt and airbags did deploy in the vehicle.

Newberg Township Fire/Ambulance and Porter SEPSA assisted deputies at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.