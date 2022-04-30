Three Rivers man dies in Newberg Township crash

Published 11:10 pm Saturday, April 30, 2022

By Staff Report

CASSOPOLIS — A Three River man succumbed to his injuries after he struck a tree and was ejected from his vehicle in Newberg Township Saturday afternoon according to the Cass County Sherriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to investigate a single vehicle crash on M-60 near Timberlane Drive at approximately 4:02 p.m. Emergency personnel discovered a vehicle driven by Roger Wayne Wyman, 77, of Three Rivers, had left the roadway, striking a tree and overturning. Wyman was ejected in the crash and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Wyman’s wife, Tina Marie Wyman, 57, was a passenger in the car and was transported to Three Rivers Hospital for treatment.

Roger Wyman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of crash, and alcohol and drugs were not a factor in this incident. Tina Wyman was wearing a seatbelt and airbags did deploy in the vehicle.

Newberg Township Fire/Ambulance and Porter SEPSA assisted deputies at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.

 

More News

Garden club to host plant sale May 14

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 30

Mishawaka woman grieving loss of husband, father sentenced for drunk driving

PET OF THE WEEK: Marilyn, of Save A Stray

Print Article