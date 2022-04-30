Niles swept by Sturgis, Buchanan in tri-meet

Published 3:18 pm Saturday, April 30, 2022

By Max Harden

NILES — The Niles and Buchanan track and field teams were unable to overcome Plainwell Friday night.

In tri-meet action at Niles High School, the Trojans boys team defeated Niles 70-58 and Buchanan 77-50 while the girls team bested Niles 93-35 and Buchanan 121-7. In a head-to-head rivalry matchup, Niles’ boys team defeated Buchanan 75-53 and the girls 76-51.

Niles’ Kimoni McClean (100,long jump) and Marika Ruppart (discus,high jump,long jump) won multiple individual events. Brady Thompson (high jump), Jackson Starnes (400) and Britain Philip (300 hurdles) picked up wins for Buchanan.

