Daily Data: Saturday, April 30

GIRLS SOFTBALL

BRANDYWINE 19-15, UNION CITY 1-0

At Union City

First Game

Brandywine 784 – 19 10 1

Union City 100 – 1 1 4

Kadence Brumitt (W); Cranford (L)

2B: Phelps (UC) Kadence Brumitt (BW) 2, Adelyn Drotoz (BW)

3B: Paige Krisher (BW)

HR: Chloe Parker (BW)

Highlights: Kadence Brumitt had two doubles and two RBIs and struck out five on the mound. Chloe Parker had two hits and four RBIs.

Second Game

Brandywine 663 – 15 12 9

Union City 000 – 0 1 3

Kadence Brumitt (W); Gordon (L)

2B: Kadence Brumitt (BW), Haley Scott (BW), Adelyn Drotoz (BW)

3B: Chloe Parker (BW) 2

HR: Kadence Brumitt (BW)

Highlights: Kadence Brumitt had three hits and three RBIs and struck out three on the mound. Chloe Parker had three hits and scored three runs and Paige Krisher had two hits.

Varsity record: Brandywine 6-4

DOWAGIAC 13-13, PLAINWELL 3-2

At Plainwell

First Game

Dowagiac 020 326 – 13 11 3

Plainwell 200 001 – 3 2 4

Sierra Carpenter (W); Emma Balkema (L)

3B: Rylee Hudson (D) 2, Sierra Carpenter (D)

Highlights: Sierra Carpenter struck out eight. Aubrey Busby had three hits and two RBIs, Lyla Elrod two hits and three RBIs and Rylee Hudson two hits and two RBIs.

Second Game

Dowagiac 165 10 – 13 10 3

Plainwell 002 00 – 2 1 6

Sarah Allen (W); Nicole Charles (L)

2B: Aubrey Busby (D), Sierra Carpenter (D)

HR: Lyla Elrod (D)

Highlights: Aubrey Busby had three hits and five RBIs and Taylor Wimberley two hits and two RBIs for Dowagiac.

Varsity record: Dowagiac 7-2

EDWARDSBURG 4-10, 1-4

At Otsego

First Game

Edwardsburg 202 000 0 – 4 7 0

Otsego 000 001 0 – 1 3 1

Emma Denison (W); Abby Lucas (L)

2B: Samantha Baker (ED)

Highlights: Emma Denison tossed a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts for the Eddies. Caitlin Tighe was 2-for-3.

Second Game

Edwardsburg 231 021 1 – 10 17 3

Otsego 000 011 2 – 4 10 2

Samantha Baker (W); Abby Lucas (L)

2B: Abby Bossler (ED), Lani Hardin (ED), Janke (O)

HR: Hardin (ED)

Highlights: Samantha Baker was 4-for-5 with three RBIs for Edwardsburg. Abby Bossler was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Lani Hardin was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 11-6, 4-0 Wolverine Conference; Otsego 2-2 Wolverine Conference

BASEBALL

EDWARDSBURG 6-11, OTSEGO 0-1

At Otsego

First Game

Edwardsburg 021 003 0 – 6 4 0

Otsego 000 000 0 – 0 6 3

Sam Robinson (W); Sam Bronkema (L), Colin Wesseldyk (6), Jayden Fuelling (7)

2B: Connor Ostrander (E), Kyle Lingbeek (O)

Highlights: Payton Bookwalter had two hits and three RBIs for Edwardsburg. Sam Robinson struck out five.

Second Game

Edwardsburg 140 15 – 11 13 1

Otsego 010 00 – 1 2 4

Payton Bookwalter (W), Caeden Pulling (5); Kyle Lingbeek (L), Tyler Vanderlugt (5), Steve Drewyor (5)

2B: Logan McColley (E), Landon Mikel (E), Connor Ostrander (E), Eli Wideman (E), Jayden Fuelling (O)

HR: Connor Ostrander (E)

Highlights: Connor Ostrander had three hits and three RBIs. Payton Bookwalter had three hits and Landon Mikel and Eli Wideman two apiece.

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 10-0

BOYS GOLF

CASSOPOLIS 176, BRIDGMAN 193

At Pebblewood Country Club

Medalist

Logan Pflug, Cassopolis – 41

Other Cassopolis Scores

Brayden Westrate 45, Kendon Williams 45, R.J. Drews 45, Kenny May 49, Collin Bogue 56

GIRLS SOCCER

DOWAGIAC 3, BERRIEN SPRINGS 0

At Dowagiac

Halftime Score

Dowagiac 2, Berrien Springs 0

First Half

D: Halie Saylor 13th minute.

D: Kenya Lee 18th minute.

Second Half

D: Faith Green 77th minute.

Shots on Goal

Berrien Springs 3

Dowagiac 17

Saves

Berrien Springs 14 (Amelia Daniels 11, Allison Fedoruk 3)

Dowagiac 3 (Triana Lee)

Corners

Berrien Springs 0

Dowagiac 5

Varsity records: Dowagiac 5-3-2

THREE RIVERS 8, BUCHANAN 0

Three Rivers goals

Rylie Glass 2, Summer Morrill 2, Tori Thorbjorsen 1, Emily Moore 1, Hertta Mueller 1, Zoe McGlothlen 1

Three Rivers assists

Tori Thorbjorsen 2, Paige McDonald 2, Jordan Roberts 1

Shots on Goal

Three Rivers 25, Buchanan 6

Varsity record: Buchanan 5-4, Three Rivers 5-7

TRACK & FIELD

Boys Results

PLAINWELL 70, NILES 58

PLAINWELL 77, BUCHANAN 50

Individual Results

(Winner and local top 5 finishers)

100: 1. Kimoni McClean (Niles) 12.07, 2. Antwone Whitelow (Niles) 12.16, 3. Julian Means-Flewellen (Niles) 12.21, 4. David Twum (Buchanan) 12.33.

200: 1. Trenton Davis (Plainwell) 24.45, 2. Means-Flewellen 24.78, 3. Chris Santiago-Heflin (Niles) 25.13, 4. Whitelow 25.27, 5. Twum 25.48.

400: 1. Jackson Starnes (Buchanan) 53.71, 3. Luke Sherwood (Niles) 59.87, 4. Mason Young 59.91.

800: 1. Eli Veen (Plainwell) 2:10.30, 2. Jaxon Seddon (Buchanan) 2:21.70, 3. Ashton Burrous 2:24.22.

1600: 1. Isaac Veen (Plainwell) 5:06.31, 3. Aiden Kruger (Niles) 5:23.98.

3200: 1. Isaac Veen 11:08.52, 2. Kruger 11:51.04, 4. Logan Ritchie (Niles) 12:46.35, 5. Nathan Ritter (Niles) 15:48.4.

110 Hurdles: 1. Ayden McCarey (Niles) 17.31, 3. Rowan Kile (Buchanan) 19.74, 5. Tyler Reeves (Niles) 21.39.

300 hurdles: 1. Britain Philip (Buchanan) 44.97, 3. Kimoni McClean (Niles) 46.18, 4. McCarrey 46.53, 5. Jetson Rogers (Niles) 49.10.

400 relay: 1. Niles (Santiago-Heflin,Whitelow,Peyton Gordon,Means-Flewellen) 47.48.

800 relay: 1. Niles (McCarey, Santiago-Heflin,Whitelow,Means-Flewellen) 1:37.14, 2. Buchanan (Brady Thompson,Jackson Starnes, Philip, Twum) 1:37.21.

1600 relay: 1. Plainwell (3:48.44), 2. Buchanan (Starnes, Seddon, Luke Sherwood, Philip) 3:48.76.

3200 relay: 1. Plainwell 9:11.08, 2. Niles (Huck Coffee,Ritchie,Burrows,Kruger) 10:26.96.

Shot put: 1. Michael Griffey (Plainwell) 42-10.75, 2. Starnes 35-9, 3. Jacob Hollingsworth (Niles) 32-2.5, 4. Keiron Kwakye (Niles) 31-8.75,5. Coffee 31-6.

Discus: 1. Griffey 133-3,2. Twum 89-8, 3. Colby Borgman (Buchanan 88-7), 4. Coffee 85-10, 5. Braydn Greenman 81-9.

High Jump: Thompson 6-0, Brian Proud 5-3.

Long jump: 1. McClean 20-10.25, 2. Thompson 19-4.5, 3. Hunter Suddon (Niles) 18-10.5, 4. Proud 18-1.25.

Girls Results

PLAINWELL 121, BUCHANAN 7

PLAINWELL 93, NILES 35

Individual Results

(Winner and local top 5 finishers)

100 dash: 1. Kaylee Wright (Plainwell) 13.97, 3. Audrey Lietz (Buchanan) 14.63, 4. Ainsley Martin (Niles) 14.91, 5. Elaine Murphy (Niles) 15.01.

200: 1. Kaylee Wright (Plainwell) 28.41, 4. Kylie Conn (Niles) 30.20.

400: 1. Alia Jammal (Plainwell) 1:10.06, 2. Conn 1:10.83, 4. Grrace Wickler (Niles) 1:13.94.

800: 1. Mackenzie Hill (Plainwell) 2:29.18, 3. Maddie Young (Buchanan) 2:42.15, 4. Kierstyn Thompson (Niles) 2:49.03, 5. Sydney Greaves (Buchanan) 2:54.11.

1600: 1. Hill 5:30.48, 3. Young 5:50.86, 4. Emma Miller (Buchanan) 6:10.92, 5. Aubrey Jackson (Niles) 6:24.88.

3200: 1. Grace Petit (Plainwell) 12:43.14, 2. Miller 12:49.82, 4. Jackson 14:06.85.

100 hurdles: 1. Alexia Inquilla (Plainwell) 18.35, 3. Izabel Hoskin (Niles) 19.60, 5. Ava Graham (Buchanan) 20.99

300 hurdles: 1. Inquilla 53.47, 4. Hoskin 56.11, 5. Stella Hover (Niles) 58.89.

400 relay: 1. Plainwell 53.30, 2. Niles (Martin,Lola Cifuentes,Murphy,Janiya Carter) 58.13.

800 relay: 1. Plainwell 2:01.37, 2. Buchanan (Lietz, Graham,Katelyn Ailes,Greaves) 2:02.56, 3. Niles (Hover,Murphy,Cifuentes,Conn) 2:03.58.

1600 relay: 1. Plainwell 4:33.94, 2. Buchanan (Joy Kaltenbach,Greaves,Graham,Young) 4:52.25, 3. Niles (Murphy, Conn, Ansley McIntosh, Grace Wickler) 5:01.53.

3200 relay: 1. Plainwell 11:40.88, 2. Buchanan (Greaves,Maddix Roberts,Miller,Young) 11:46.86.

Shot put: 1. Maiya Warren (Niles) 32-6.5, 2. Elle Ruiz-Grant (Niles) 31-5.

Discus: 1. Marika Ruppart (Niles) 90-5, 2. Warren 90-5, 3. Ruiz-Grant 88-0.

High jump: Ruppart 5-0, 5. Zyon Brazo (Niles) 4-3.

Long jump: 1. Ruppart 16-2, 4. Elly Matlock (Niles) 13-11, 5. Brooke Strefling 10-8.

GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSBURG 6, NILES 2

Niles

Singles

Leah Hosang (ED) d. Stella McDaniel 6-0, 6-0; 2. Claire Deak (ED) d. Meg Crites 6-1, 6-2; 3. Eucris Ugay (ED) d. Eva Shepherd 7-6 (7), 6-2; 4. Julia Jones (ED) d. Aiden Martin 7-5, 6-2

Doubles

1. Sydney Schiele-Cadence Knight (N) d. Channing Green-Mackenzie Schaible 6-2, 6-2; 2. Zoe Gondeck-Anna Johnson (N) d. Leah Stern-Delaney Haradine 6-0, 7-6 (3); 3. Katie Schaible-Ella Castelucci (ED) d. Anna Kennedy-Caelyn Hinds 6-0, 6-4; 4. Mackenzie Vargo-Zoe Wimberley (ED) d. McKayla Bock-Nicole Aufie 5-7, 6-1, 6-4

Varsity records: Edwardsburg 4-0-1, Niles 3-5