Garden club to host plant sale May 14

DOWAGIAC — Local residents who haven’t “bot-any” spring plants yet will soon get their chance thanks to a local club who wants to knock your stalks off with some deals.

The Dowagiac Town and Country Garden Club is set to host its third annual perennial plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 14 in the Commercial Street Plaza between the post office, district library and Beckwith Theatre downtown Dowagiac.

The plants, all grown and cared for by members of the club, will include mostly perennials such as black-eyed Susans, hostas, mums and various herbs. Additionally, the first 50 people to stop by the sale will receive a free white dogwood sapling.

“Spring is about two weeks behind, so they might be a little slow growing,” said club president Cathy Daniels. “But, everything we have is nice and healthy.”

In addition to whole plants, the club will be selling zinnia starter kits, ferns, succulents and various other ground cover plants.

“Just about everything we sell is good for pollinator gardens as well,” Daniels said. “Mostly, it just feels good to see everything growing once again after the long winter though. … The garden club girls are ready to get their fingers dirty.”

Proceeds from the plant sale will go toward club projects, such as filling the large planters throughout downtown Dowagiac, maintaining the public gardens at Beckwith Theatre, Main Street Cannon and the Blue Star Memorial in Riverside Cemetery.

In other club business, Daniels was the most recent Spill the Beans speaker at the Cass County Council on Aging in Dowagiac, and said there was some good interest in the club.

“We had a nice attendance, it was good,” Daniels said. “There was a lot of interest in people starting gardens, and even a few people asked to join the club.”

For more information on the plant sale or to join the garden club, call Daniels at (269) 357-4025.