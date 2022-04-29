UPDATED: Daily Data: Friday, April 29

GIRLS TENNIS

BRANDYWINE 7, NILES 1

At Niles

Singles

Jessica Williamson (BR) d. Stella McDaniel 6-2, 6-2; 2. Hannah Earles (BR) d. Meg Crites 6-2, 6-1; 3. Mari Allen (BR) d. Eva Shepherd (BR) 6-1, 6-3; 4. Cortney Bates (BR) d. Aiden Martin 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

Abbie Hubbard-Emma Hinsey (BR) d. Sydney Schiele-Cadence Knight 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; 2. Zoe Gondeck-Anne Johnson (N) d. Tressa Hullinger-Hope Typer 6-2, 6-3; 3. Chloe Sidenbender-Dani Holden (BR) d. Anne Kennedy-Caelyn Hinds 6-1, 6-3; 4. Isabelle Sosnoski-Abagail Solloway (BR) d. Nichole Aufie-McKayla Bock 6-3, 6-2.

Varsity records: Niles 3-4, Brandywine 8-0

GIRLS SOFTBALL

EDWARDSBURG 5-16, SCHOOLCRAFT 4-7

At Edwardsburg

First Game

Schoolcraft 010 201 0 – 4 4 1

Edwardsburg 100 031 x – 5 6 2

Avery Markel, Jersie Dawson (3,W); Bruner (L)

2B: Lexi Shimpa (ED) 2, Samantha Baker (ED), Caitlin Tighe (ED)

Highlights: Lexi Shimpa was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI for the Eddies. Samantha Baker and Caitlin Tighe also doubled.

Second Game

Schoolcraft 121 12 – 7 10 1

Edwardsburg 372 04 – 16 14 4

Jersie Dawson (W), Julia Siefer (3); Paviak (L)

2B: Ridge (S), Caitlin Tighe (ED) 3, Abby Bossler (ED), Lindsey Dalenberg (ED)

HR: Ingle (S), Evans (S), Sydney Klaer (ED) Avery Markel (ED), Bossler (ED)

Highlights: Caitlin Tighe was 3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBIs to lead Edwardsburg. Abby Bossler was 2-for-2 with a double and a home run. She also drove in four runs. Sydney Klaer, Avery Markel added home runs.

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 7-6

BUCHANAN 9, BRONSON 5

At Buchanan

First Game

Bronson 200 100 2 – 5 8 2

Buchanan 003 024 x – 9 12 3

Lynsey Smith (L); Camille Lozmack (W)

2B: Camille Lozmack (BU), Sage Pruett (BU), Lynsey Smith (BR)

HR: Hannah Herman (BU)

Highlights: Sage Pruett had four hits and three RBIs and Hannah Herman three hits and four RBIs for Buchanan. Camille Lozmack and Horvath Caitlyn each added two hits.

Second Game

Bronson 000 000 – 0 1 5

Buchanan 000 343 – 10 10 0

Addie Harris (L); Hailee Kara (W)

2B: Sara Faulkner (BU), Alea Fisher (B), Kamille Lemon (BU)

Highlights: Hannah Herman and Kamille Lemon each had two hits for Buchanan. Lemon drove in three runs. Hailee Kara struck out 11.

Varsity record: Buchanan 14-1

MARCELLUS 15-16, CASSOPOLIS 0-1

At Marcellus

First Game

Cassopolis 000 0 – 0 0 6

Marcellus 617 2 – 16 11 0

Layni Heuring (W); Hailey Hunsberger (L)

2B: Heuring (M)

Highlights: Layni Heuring tossed a no-hitter for the Wildcats. She was also 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI.

Second Game

Cassopolis 010 – 1 2 2

Marcellus 3(13)x – 16 10 1

Layni Heuring (W); Mackenzie Boyer (L)

2B: Heuring (M)

Varsity records: Cassopolis 0-4, 0-4 Southwest 10; Marcellus 8-2, 4-0 Southwest 10

VICKSBURG 9-14, NILES 7-4

At Niles

First Game

Vicksburg 030 041 1 – 9 7 2

Niles 304 000 0 – 7 11 2

Audrie Dugan (W); Mya Syson (L)

2B: Annabelle Johnson (N), Chloe Hargreaves (N), Ashlynn Wilken (N)

HR: Brooke Ringler (V)

Second Game

Vicksburg 304 34 – 14 16 3

Niles 000 13 – 4 4 3

Kennedy Davis (W); Haylea Wilken (L)

2B: Kkaryna Lewis (V)

3B: Maddie Diekman (V)

HR: Audrie Dugan (V) 2, Brooke Ringler (V), Amirah Lee (N)

Varsity records: Vicksburg 10-3, 4-0 Wolverine Conference; Niles 1-6, 2-2 Wolverine Conference

BASEBALL

CASSOPOLIS 8-5, MARCELLUS 2-1

At Marcellus

First Game

Cassopolis 112 000 4 – 8 6 3

Marcellus 001 000 2 – 2 9 6

R.J. Drews (W); Dawson Lehew (L). Brendan Beard (6)

Highlight: Colin Bogue had a pair of hits for the Rangers.

Second Game

Cassopolis 101 21 – 5 6 2

Marcellus 000 01 – 1 2 4

Colin Bogue (W), R.J. Drews (5); Nathan Mihills (L)

Highlight: Colin Bogue worked into the fifth inning, allowing two hits for the Rangers. He struck out three. R.J. Drews had two hits.

Varsity records: Cassopolis 2-4-2, 2-2-2 Southwest 10; Marcellus 4-7, 4-2 Southwest 10

VICKSBURG 13-10, NILES 0-0

At Niles

First Game

Vicksburg 000 67 – 13 6 0

Niles 000 00 – 0 2 3

Dylan Zemitans (W), Cohen Carpenter (5); Gage Vota (L), Dane Asmus (5)

Second Game

Vicksburg 001 18 – 10 6 0

Niles 000 00 – 0 1 2

Cole Gebben (W); Brian Gonzalez (L), Austin Bradley (5), Dane Asmus (5)

Varsity record: Vicksburg 7-4, 5-0 Wolverine; Niles 3-10-1, 2-4 Wolverine Conference

BOYS GOLF

GULL LAKE INVITATIONAL

At Bedford Valley Golf Course

Medalist

Bryce Wheeler (Gull Lake) 70

Team standings

Portage Central 318, 2. Gull Lake 323, 3. Byron Center 325, 4. Marshall 332, 5. Vicksburg 342, 6. (tie) Lakeshore and Chelsea 346, 8. Plainwell 352, 9. Zeeland West 353, 10. Mattawan 358, 11. Kalamazoo Christian 364, 12. Portage Northern 365, 13. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 369, 14. Kalamazoo Central 375, 15. Gull Lake 2 377, 16. Coldwater 380, 17. Edwardsburg 384, 18. Grand Rapids Catholic Central 386, 19. Schoolcraft 398, 20. Battle Creek Lakeview 418

Edwardsburg Scores

Ethan Emenaker 87, Mason Crist 97, Andrew Kurowski 98, Landon Putz 102, Will Moore 104

GIRLS SOCCER

BRANDYWINE 5, HARTFORD 2

At Hartford

Brandywine goals

Karla Avina-Rios 2, Abby Pennington 1, Bailey Senff 1, Olivia Laurita 1

Brandywine assists

Abby Pennington 2, Bailey Senff 1

Shots on Goal

Brandywine 22

Hartford 4

Varsity record: Brandywine 2-5

TRACK

At Otsego

BOYS

OTSEGO 121, DOWAGIAC 15

Shot Put: 1. Zachary Spence (O) 43-2.5; 4. Max Stelmasiak (D) 35-10.5.

Discus: 1. Zachary Spence (O) 127-2; 6. Max Stelmasiak (D) 95-8.

High Jump: 1. Jacob Eichler (O) 5-10; 3. Johnnie Cole (D) 5-3.

Pole Vault: 1. Dagim Deboer (O) 9-0.

Long Jump: 1. Jalen Radke (O) 18-11; 3. Justin Bannow (D) 17-7; 4. Isiah Hill (D) 17-1.5; 8. Avery Amundsen (D) 15-7; 10. (tie) Javier Bellido (O) and Jonah Peterson (D) 15-.5.

400 Relay: 1. Otsego (Gavin Devine, Seth Barck, Brendan Takace, Jalen Radke) 47.5; 2. Dowagiac (Avery Amundsen, Justin Bannow, Isiah Hill, Vincente Madison) 48.0.

800 Relay: 1. Otsego (Brendan Takace, Andrew Chambers, Gavin Devine, Jalen Radke) 1:44.5; 2. Dowagiac (Johnnie Cole, Isiah Hill, Josh Winchester Jones, Avery Amundsen) 1:46.5.

1,600 Relay: 1. Otsego (Mason Kolhoff, Seth Barck, Jacob Eichler, Dagim Deboer) 3:54.5; 3. Dowagiac (Owen Saylor, Josh Winchester-Jones, Noah Green, Isaac Saavedra) 4:07.0

3,200 Relay: 1. Otsego (Nick Cockerel, Tristin Canales, Pierce Bentley, Chase Brown) 12:56.0.

110 Hurdles: 1. Jacob Zartman (O) 16.5.

300 Hurdles: 1. Jacob Zartman (O) 43.5; 4. Vincente Madison (D) 52.0.

100: 1. Jacob Zartman (O) 11.5; 2. Elijah Clark (D) 11.5; 3. Justin Bannow (D) 12.0; 5. Avery Amundsen (D) 12.0; 6. (tie) Vincente Madison (D), Greyson Imus (O), Alex Raseman (O), Brendan Takace (O), Jamal Williams (D) 12.5.

200: 1. Jalen Radke (O) 24.0; 2. Justin Bannow (D) 24.5; 6. (tie) Isiah Hill (D), Tanner Hooker (O), Vincente Madison (D) 26.0; 9. (tie) Elijah Clark (D) and Greyson Imus (O) 26.5.

400: 1. Tristin Canales (O) 54.5; 2. Noah Green (D) 56.0; 5. Josh Winchester-Jones (D) 59.5; 9. Zach Kroepel (D) 1:13.5.

800: 1. Matthew Schreiner (O) 2:16.5; 2. Owen Saylor (D) 2:18.5; 8. Ryan Robison (D) 2:42.5.

1,600: Chase Brown (O) 4:56.0; 5. (tie) Donovan Goodwin (O) and Owen Saylor (D) 5:03.0.

3,200: 1. Luke Aldrich (O) 11:46.0.

GIRLS

OTSEGO 120, DOWAGIAC 17

Shot Put: 1. Haley Guerrant (O) 36-2.5; 4. Koya Cross (D) 24-10; Mariea Bishop (D) 23-0; 8. Hayley Jones (D) 17-2.

Discus: 1. Haley Guerrant (L) 128-0; 4. Koya Cross (D) 75-3; 7. Mariea Bishop (D) 52-4; 8. Hayley Jones (D) 44-4.

High Jump: 1. Amelia Jones (D) 4-10; 5. Audrey Johnson (D) 4-0.

Pole Vault: 1. Ameila Jones (D) 8-0.

Long Jump: 1. Jada Bolhuis (O) 16-0; 5. Makayla Hill (D) 13-.5

400 Relay: 1. Otsego (Olivia Dennis, Addyson Thomas, Adriana Morgan, Jada Bolhuis) 53.5; 2. Dowagiac (Makayla Hill, Audrey Johnson, Kenya Lee, Ty’lisia Orton-Epps) 57.5.

800 Relay: 1. Otsego (Brinn Carroll, Cali Miller, Carys Trudelle, Adriana Morgan) 1:56.0; 2. Dowagiac (Jessa Davis, Amelia Jones, Ty’lisia Orton-Epps, Zariah Pulliam) 1:58.5.

1,600 Relay: 1. Otsego (Brooklyn Badders, Francesca Giambalyo, Eleanor Bush, Taylor Klimp) 13:04.5.

3,200 Relay: 1. Otsego (Brooklynn Badders, Francesca Giambalvo, Eleanor Bush, Taylor Klimp) 13:04.5.

100 Hurdles: 1. Brooklynn Carroll (O); 4. Nadiah Murray (D) 23.5.

300 Hurdles: 1. Molly Jackson (O) 54.0.

100: 1. Jada Bolhuis (O) 13.5; 2. Ty’lisia Orton-Epps (D) 14.0; 4. Makayla Hill (D) 14.0; 5. Audrey Johnson (D) 14.5; 7. (tie) Tayla Lane (D) and Zariah Pulliam (D) 16.0.

200: 1. Jada Bolhuis (O) 27.0; 2. Kenya Lee (D) 29.0; 4. Makayla Hill (D) 31.0; 6. Zariah Pulliam (D) 34.0.

400: 1. Megan Germain (O) 1:04.5; 3. Tayla Lane (D) 1:24.5.

800: 1. Taylor Mitchell (O) 2:32.0.

1,600: 1. Logan Brazee (O) 5:42.5.

3,200: 1. Brooklyn Badders (O) 15:32.5.