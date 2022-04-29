Commissioners approve extra protection at RedBud, sign off on trail extension

ST. JOSEPH — Two resolutions approved at the Berrien County Commissioners meeting Thursday affected the Buchanan area, commissioners approved the annual contract between the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and Buchanan Township on behalf of Red Bud Track and Trail.

Red Bud Track and Trail’s annual national motocross races will be held June 30-July 3 this year at their complex on Red Bud Trail. The contract calls for the sheriff’s department to be paid $23,500 to provide extra protection during that time period.

The other Buchanan area related item on the agenda approved by commissioners was the application for funding for the extension of the McCoy’s Creek Trail. Buchanan area leaders are working to extend the trail out of the city into Niles and Buchanan townships and have also applied for a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund and other grants.

This grant application is being made by the Berrien County Road Department to help complete the project. The application is through the 2023 Highway Infrastructure Community Project grant program offered through the Office of U.S. Rep. Fred Upton.

The current project is expected to cost a total of $1 million to pay for a 1.5-mile trail segment that will take the trail out of the city across the Walton Road Bridge and then northward out Walton Road to the River St. Joe brewery and restaurant and beyond.

The ultimate goal is to extend the trail farther north to connect to the segment of the Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail being planned to run between Niles and Berrien Springs. Currently, the non-motorized trail runs 17 miles from Mishawaka and South Bend through Niles Township and the city of Niles.