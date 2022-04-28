New downtown business Euflooria to host open house May 18

DOWAGIAC — After relocating to downtown Dowagiac in late 2021, home improvement and flooring store Euflooria is set to host a public open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.

Euflooria is located at 113 W. Railroad St., across the street from the Dowagiac Area History Museum in the former location of CB’s Floor Store. According to owner Jason McNeal, he had previously operated the store out of this location before selling to CB’s.

“He closed up and we just decided to open it back up,” said McNeal, who has been in the business for nearly 30 years and operates Euflooria with his wife, Michelle. “It’s a nice little downtown. We always loved it here. We felt like we were really part of the community when we were here, and we’re happy to be back.”

McNeal said his business works directly with homeowners on projects, and contractors also use him as a subcontractor for their specialty needs. In addition to carpet, hardwood, tile and vinyl flooring, Euflooria offers cabinetry, countertops, windows and siding.

“Basically, just about anything for your home,” McNeal said. “We try to be a one-stop shop. If a homeowner comes in and wants to do a remodel, we take on the remodel for them.”

The open house is an opportunity for Euflooria to get community members in the door and see what they can provide, according to McNeal. There will be refreshments and finger foods catered by Saylor’s Pizza, as well as a raffle of different Euflooria projects, including a wooden cutout of the state of Michigan.

“We just want to let everybody know we’re here,” McNeal said. “Under new management and under new ownership. Since we took over, we’ve brought in a lot of new products that they didn’t have in here before.”

Euflooria can be contacted at (269) 783-0199 or on its Facebook page, EuFlooria Of Dowagiac.