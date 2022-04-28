Berrien County commissioner resigns

ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County commissioners approved two measures helping the Buchanan area at their meeting Thursday morning. In addition, they approved changes to Berrien County Animal Control, awarded two broadband grants to townships and accepted the resignation of County Commissioner Don Meeks.

Meeks represents the third county commission district, which encompasses five precincts in Benton Township. He had said earlier this year that he was not seeking re-election this year but announced at the close of Thursday’s meeting that he was resigning effective Thursday to spend more time with his family.

His fellow commissioners expressed regret at his decision but accepted it and set the process for finding his replacement. Meeks has served on the county board for nearly six years.

Commissioners have 30 days to fill the position and said they would accept applications through May 10. Staff will review the applications on May 11 and the county board will decide who they want to interview on May 12. Interviews are to be conducted May 19 with a decision made that day or on May 26.

Whoever is appointed will serve until Dec. 31. Two people met last week’s filing deadline to run for the district three seat. They are Democrats Chokwe Pitchford and Joseph Taylor, who will face off in the August primary.