Niles approves $884,000 in wastewater system improvements, repairs

NILES — The Niles City Council addressed a series of smelly situation Monday evening.

The council unanimously passed a series of motions totaling more than $884,000 in repairs and improvements to the city’s wastewater systems.

The projects are as follows:

$567,710.53 worth of infrastructure improvements to be added to wastewater assets in the city’s industrial park in proximity to the Progressive Drive Lift Station.

The completed project was part of the city’s agreement with with Indeck Niles LLC. It consisted of three distinct physical stages: the installation of Indeck’s 14-inch sanitary sewer lateral pipe, the installation of a new structure on the west side of Progressive Drive pavement that connects to Indeck’s sewer pipe and the replacement of the Progressive Drive Lift Station.

Indeck will retain ownership of the sewer pipe while the city will incorporate the new structure and lift station into its assets.

“This was part of the original agreement with Indeck,” said councilman John DiCostanzo. “[Indeck] would build all the infrastructure and we would take it over once we agreed that it was done to our specifications and expectations. We do generate significant revenue from their consumption wastewater services.”

$289,200 to be charged to the Machinery and Equipment Fund for the purchase of the thickener tank mechanism for use at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“This is an important piece of equipment,” DiCostanzo said. “It’s right now, my understanding is that it’s down. It sifts out solid things that don’t break down at the wastewater treatment plant that need to be sent out to the landfill and currently our people down there are having to do this manually.”

$21,562 to be charged to the Machinery and Equipment Fund for foul air duct insulating at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“The salary duct routes the foul air emanating from the waste treatment plant from migrating into the community,” DiCostanzo said. “Without this insulation, you get condensation and corrosion and we don’t want that to happen.”