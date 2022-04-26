Dowagiac resident ejected from vehicle in Silver Creek crash

SISTER LAKES — A Dowagiac man was injured after being ejected from his vehicle in Sister Lake Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Garrett Marquart, 51, of Dowagiac, was southbound on Sister Lakes Road when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned, ejecting him from the vehicle, in the crash that occurred at 10:01 a.m., according to deputies.

Marquart was transported to Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, Michigan for treatment of injuries.

Marquart was not wearing his safety belt. Drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to have been factors. This case remains under investigation.

Assisting were Sister Lakes Fire Department, Pokagon Tribal Police Department and Pride Care Ambulance service.