Daily Data: Tuesday, April 26

GOLF

At Pipestone Creek

BERRIEN SPRINGS 200, SOUTH HAVEN 207, BUCHANAN 218, BRANDYWINE 238

Buchanan scores

Aiden Mondschein 44 (medalist), Carson Shelton 55, Nick McKean 58, Quinten Ruff 61, Thomas Pleasant 66

Brandywine scores

Miles Lemere 52, Robby Dillard 54, Will Hayes 65, Carter Hayes 67, Kenny Wells 72, Brock Dye 73, Shaun Wixcon 75

VICKSBURG 180, EDWARDSBURG 192

At Four Lakes Country Club

Edwardsburg scores

Andrew Kurowski 46, Ethan Emenaker 46, Harrison Smith 48, Will Moore 52, Mason Crist 52, Landon Putz 53

GIRLS TENNIS

BRANDYWINE 8, BERRIEN SPRINGS 0

At Berrien Springs

Singles

Jessica Williamson (BR) d. Aileen Mongkau 6-0, 6-0; 2. Hannah Earles (BR) d. Danielle Gittens 6-0, 6-0; 3. Mari Allen (BR) d. Nia Gormaw 6-0, 6-0; 4. Courtney Bates (BR) d. Catherine Craig 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Abbie Hubbard-Emma Hinsey (BR) d. Christine Seo-Jesay Hajaj 6-0, 6-0; 2. Tressa Hullinger-Hope Typer (BR) d. Isabella Kissinger-Kaylee Kwon 6-1, 6-0; 3. Chloe Sidenbender-Dani Holden (BR) d. Kristine Holder-Liseti Hola 6-0, 6-1; 4. Isabelle Sosnoski-Abagail Solloway (BR) d. Vanessa Manorek-Megan Halder 6-0, 6-0

Varsity record: Brandywine 7-0, 1-0 BCS

STRUGIS 8, NILES 0

At Sturgis

Singles

Rylee Carver (S) d. Stella McDaniel 6-1, 6-0; 2. Katie Stawser (S) d. Meg Crites 6-1, 6-0; 3. MacKenzie McMillin (S) d. Eva Shepherd 6-1, 6-2; 4. Hayley Miller (S) d. Aiden Martin 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Vivienne Merchant-Emily Schuller (S) d. Sydney Schiele-Cadence Knight 6-3, 6-4; 2. Tina Tran-Tess Scheske (S) d. Zoe Gondeck-Anna Johnson 6-2, 7-6; 3. Allison Hearld-Jessica Eash (S) d. Anna Kennedy-Caelyn Hinds 6-3, 6-2; 4. Ava Stewart-Johanna Royokkers (S) d. Nicole Aufie-McKayla Bock 6-0, 6-2

Varsity records: Niles 2-2, Sturgis 2-4

GIRLS SOCCER

DOWAGIAC 8, NILES 1

At Dowagiac

Halftime Score

Dowagiac 4, Niles 0

Dowagiac Goals

Halie Saylor 3, Jessa Davis 2, Alainna Preston, Emma McCrorey, Kenya Lee

Niles Goal

Kamryn Patterson

Shots on Goal

Dowagiac 29

Niles 1

Varsity records: Niles 2-4, 0-2 Wolverine; Dowagiac 4-2-2

BUCHANAN 4, NEW BUFFALO 1

At Buchanan

Buchanan goals

Jenna French 2, Jillian McKean 1, Evyn Pruett

Buchanan assists

Jillian McKean 2

Shots on Goal

Buchanan 39

New Buffalo 3

Varsity record: Buchanan 4-3

CONSTANTINE 3, BRANDYWINE 0

at Constantine

Shots on Goal

Constantine 11

Brandywine 8

Varsity record: Brandywine 1-5

VICKSBURG 3, EDWARDSBURG 0

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 2-2-1, 0-1-1 Wolverine

BASEBALL

PORTAGE NORTHERN 6, NILES 5

At Portage

First Game

Niles 000 200 3 – 5 6 4

P. Northern 120 001 2 – 6 4 1

Gage Vota, Carson Rachels (L, 3); Jacob Martin, Ryan Juodawikis (3), Ty Tomlinson (4), Cane Mack (4), Nick Jepson (5), Carson Gustafson (W, 7)

3B: Braylon Schultz (N).

Highlights: Drew Racht had two hits and Sam Rucker drove in two runs for Niles.

PORTAGE NORTHERN 4, NILES 2

Second Game

Niles 000 101 – 2 6 2

P. Northern 000 130 – 4 6 2

Brian Gonzalez, Braylon Schultz (L, 5); Maxwell Pidgeon, C.J. Russell (3), Noah Reiter (W, 5), Jacob Martin (6)

2B: Talon Brawley (N), Ty Tomlinson (P)

3B: Jacob Martin (P) 2.

Highlights: Carson Rachels drove in two runs for Niles.

Record: Niles 3-8-1

EDWARDSBURG 16-5, ST. JOSEPH 7-2

At Edwardsburg

First Game

St. Joseph 131 020 0 – 7 5 2

Edwardsburg 320 524 x – 16 10 0

Eli Wideman, Caleb Layman (3,W), Brody Shimpa (5), Connor Ostrander (7); Sam Hosbein, Max Taylor (2,L), Kole Parrett (4), Trevor Vujtech (6)

2B: Logan McColley (ED), Patrick Szlanfucht (ED)

HR: Ostrander (ED)

Highlights: Patrick Szlanfucht was 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs for Edwardsburg. Connor Ostrander had a home run, while Sam Robinson drove in three runs.

Second Game

St. Joseph 002 00 – 2 3 0

Edwardsburg 022 01 – 5 7 1

Caeden Pulling (W), Payton Bookwalter (5); Keegan Kutchie (L), Matt Morris (4)

2B: Landon Mikel (ED)

Highlights: Caeden Pulling tossed a three-hitter over four innings with five strikeouts to earn the win for the Eddies. Landon Mikel doubled.

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 8-0

MENDON 8-9, CASSOPOLIS 3-9

At Mendon

First Game

Cassopolis 001 010 1 – 3 3 1

Mendon 102 104 x – 8 11 3

Caiden Adams (W), Evan Lukeman (7)

2B: Connor Oatley (M), Adams (M), Jackson Kindig (M)

3B: Oatley (M)

Second Game

Cassopolis 010 100 7 – 9 9 2

Mendon 122 300 1 – 9 11 5

Jackson Kindig, Evan Lukeman (W,6)

2B: Lukeman (M), Caiden Adams (M), Chase Scheffler (M)

Highlights: Second game stopped after seven innings due to darkness

Varsity records: Cassopolis 0-6, 0-4 Southwest 10; Mendon 7-1-1, 4-0 Southwest 10

SOFTBALL

MENDON 17-10, CASSOPOLIS 2-0

At Mendon

First Game

Cassopolis 000 2 – 2 4 2

Mendon 344 6 – 17 9 1

Lauren Schabes (W); Hailey Hunsburger (L)

2B: Hall (CA), Abby Butler (M), Payton Griffith (M), Izzy Smith (M)

Highlights: Hall had a double for the Rangers.

Second Game

Cassopolis 000 00 – 0 0 0

Mendon 442 0x – 10 8 0

Lauren Schabes (W); Mackenzie Boyer (L)

2B: Izzy Smith (M), Kara Swan (M)

Highlights: Schabes struck out eight for Mendon. Payton Griffith had five hits in the two games for Mendon.

Varsity records: Cassopolis 0-4, 0-4 Southwest 10; Mendon 9-2, 4-0 Southwest 10