Brandywine sweeps championship flights

NILES — Host Brandywine swept all eight championship flights to win their own Bobcat Invitational Saturday.

Brandywine scored 24 points to easily outdistance runner-up South Bend Riley, which finished with 14 points. South Haven was third with 10 points.

“I thought the entire team played well, especially Jessica [Williamson] and Cortney [Bates], as they won both their matches 6-0 and 6-0,” said Brandywine Coach Joe Marazita.

Williamson and Bates captured the No. 1 and No. 4 singles titles. Teammates Hannah Earles and Mari Allen were the champions at No. 2 and No. 3 singles.

“Abbie [Hubbard] and Emma [Hinsey] continue to compliment each other at No. 1 doubles,” Marazita said.

The other Brandywine doubles teams to win championships were Tressa Hullinger and Hope Typer, Chloe Sidenbender and Dani Holden, along with, Isabelle Sosnoski and Abagail Solloway.

The Bobcats have a busy schedule ahead of them.

“With seven matches and one tournament over the next 10 days, we should have a good idea where we stand and what type of condition we are in,” Marazita said.

That stretch begins today with a BCS Athletic Conference match at Berrien Springs.