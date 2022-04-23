Daily Data: Saturday, April 23

TRACK & FIELD

Eddies Invitational

At Edwardsburg

(Meet stopped by weather)

Boys Results

Team Scores

Edwardsburg 43, South Bend Riley 41, Lakeshore 40, Penn 27.5, Constantine 14, Coldwater 14, Cassopolis 1

Individual Results

(Winner and local top 10 finishers)

110 hurdles: 1. Jacob Pegura (Edwardsburg) 16.34, 6. Jadyn Brown (Cassopolis) 19.72, 7. Tre Willard (Edwardsburg) 19.96.

800 relay: 1. South Bend Riley 8:42.31, 6. Edwardsburg (William Lehman, Andrew Backus, Dane Bailey, Kaleb Brown) 10:27.75.

Shot put: Matt Vaughn (Lakeshore) 45-7.5, 7. Jermain Williams (Cassopolis) 40-3.5, 9. Max Stelmasiak (Dowagiac) 38-4.5, 10. Donovan Meyers (Edwardsburg) 37-10.

Discus: 1. Brendan Arendt (Penn) 146-5, 3. Larson Fessenden (Edwardsburg) 119-02, 6. Donovan Meyers (Edwardsburg) 117-08, 7. Jermain Williams (Cassopolis) 116-08.

High jump: 1. Luke Stowasser (Edwardburg) 6-2, 2. Jacob Pegura (Edwardsburg) 5-10, 7. Jadyn Brown (Cassopolis) 5-5, 7. Jaden Ivery (Cassopolis) 5-5.

Long jump: 1. Luke Stowasser (Edwardsburg) 21-2, 8. Justin Bannow (Dowagiac) 16-10.5.

Girls Results

Team Score

Constantine 56.33, Penn 37, Lakeshore 36.33, Coldwater 25.33, South Bend Riley 14, Edwardsburg 7, Cassopolis 7, Dowagiac 2

Individual Results

(Winner and local top 10 finishers)

100 hurdles: 1. Abigail Flores (Constantine) 18.69, 5. Maliyah Flowers (Cassopolis) 20.11, 6. Quianna Murray (Cassopolis) 20.57.

800 relay: 1. Lakeshore 10:43.70. 4. Edwardsburg (Claire Ritchey, Charlie Drew, Macy Andress, Jessica Ferguson) 11:10.19.

Shot put: 1. Lilly Stears (Constantine) 31-6, 4. Alexis Millirans (Cassopolis) 29-6.5, 9. Jadyn Harman (Edwardsburg) 24-6, 10. Koya Cross (Dowagiac) 24-5.5.

Discus: 1. Lilly Stears (Constantine) 101-9, 6. Macey Laubach (Edwardsburg) 72-09, 9. Alexis Millirans (Cassopolis) 70-03, 10. Arneal Lee (Dowagiac) 63-06.

Pole vault: 1. Mallaigh Phelan (Lakeshore) 9-0, 7. Olivia Hansen (Edwardsburg) 7-6, 9. Lily Peat (Edwardsburg) 6-6.

Long jump: 1. Paige Lies (Lakeshore) 15-6, 5. Makayla Hill (Dowagiac) 13-3.5, 8. Gabrielle Hamilton (Edwardsburg) 12-10, 9. Tayla Lane (Dowagiac) 12-1.

SOFTBALL

NILES 13-15, PAW PAW 1-0

At Niles

First Game

Paw Paw 000 10 – 1 1 3

Niles 0(10)3 0x – 13 11 0

Mya Syson (W); Macy Haase (L)

2B: Wilkens (N), Syson (N)

HR: Chloe Hargreaves (N), Syson (N), Amirah Lee (N) 2, Kayla Kiggins (N)

Highlights: Amirah Lee was 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs. Chloe Hargreaves, Mya Syson and Kayla Kiggins also homered for the Vikings.

Second Game

Paw Paw 000 0 – 0 4 8

Niles 273 3 – 15 7 0

Haylea Wilken (W); Molly McNitt (L), Alana Burch (2)

2B: Annabelle Johnson (N), Chloe Hargreaves (N), Kayla Kiggins (N)

3B: Johnson (N)

Highlights: Annabelle was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs for Niles. Chloe Hargreaves and Kayla Kiggins both doubled, while Coveney Davidson was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Varsity records: Niles 5-2; Paw Paw 0-6

BOYS GOLF

BRIDGMAN 183, BUCHANAN 214, BRANDYWINE 226

At Pebblewood Golf Course, Bridgman

Medalist

Ryan Anderson, Bridgman – 43

Buchanan scores

Aiden Mondschein 46, Carson Shelton 47, Tyler Miller 59, Thomas Pleasant 62

Brandywine scores

Miles Lemere 50, Robby Dillard 57, Brock Dye 57, Shaun Wixson 62, Will Hayes 62

Southwest 10 Jamboree

At St. Joe Valley Golf Course, Centreville

CASSOPOLIS 176, COMSTOCK 187, WHITE PIGEON 207, MARCELLUS 228, CENTREVILLE 235

Medalists

Brayden Westrate, Cassopolis; Matt Searles, Comstock – 41

Cassopolis Scores

Brayden Westrate 41, R.J. Drews 43, Logan Pflug 46, Kendon Williams 46, Kenny May 49, Collin Bogue 49

SOCCER

At Constantine

BUCHANAN 4, CONSTANTINE 1

Halftime Score

Constantine 1, Buchanan 1

Buchanan goals

Jillian McKean 2, Alexa Burns 1, Evyn Pruett 1

Shots on Goal

Buchanan 19, Constantine 7

Varsity record: Buchanan 3-3