Raymond L. Strome, of Cassopolis

Dec. 27, 1934-April 19, 2022

Raymond L. Strome, age 87, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Tuesday morning, April 19, 2022, at home in the comfort of his daughters’ presence.

His life began December 27, 1934, in Dowagiac, Michigan, one of seven children born to

Lloyd and Emma Strome. He married Donna Jean Wolfe June 9, 1962, in Cassopolis, Michigan. After fifty-six years of marriage, she preceded him in death November 6, 2018.

Raymond was a 1953 graduate of Dowagiac Union High School. He then proudly served in the Army National Guard and then the United States Army. He started his career in the RV business at American Coach Company where he met the love of his life, Donna Jean Wolfe. Her family owned and operated the business in Cassopolis. He continued in the RV industry for the rest of his career working for Skyline and Starcraft, where he was well known and respected. After retirement, he started his own small RV business, “Rough It”, in his barn.

Raymond was strong, fearless, loving, patient, and had a great sense of humor. He survived five different forms of cancer with courage and no complaints. He enjoyed hunting, fishing at Moose Lake, and “Thirsty Thursdays” at the barn. Among his hobbies were vegetable gardening, woodworking, and his most recent pastime was driving his side by side on his property.

He will always be his daughters’ warrior and hero. It was their honor and pleasure to be with him every day since their mother’s passing. They felt and understood that they were loved and appreciated by him.

Raymond will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by three daughters, Jennifer (Doug) Diltz of Cassopolis, Mary (Gary) Wright of Vandalia, Tara (Kevin) Baker of Dowagiac; thirteen grandchildren, Erica (Jason) Lee of Niles, Justin (Chyvon) Lee of Cassopolis, Jared (Kaylie) Diltz of South Bend, Amanda (Ed) Morrison of Chicago, Illinois, Brandon Diltz of Cassopolis, Andrea Diltz of Cassopolis, Tiffaney Wright of Vandalia, Trever Wright of Harlem, Georgia, Landon (Angela) Wright of Missoula, Montana, Connor (Kelsey) Wright of Cassopolis, Courtney (Ciara) Bellis of Hawaii, Nicholas (Leah) Baker of Niles, Luke (Jade) Baker of Dowagiac; seven great grandchildren; one sister, Suzanne Joiner of Collinsville, Mississippi; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He adored his faithful companion, Annie Strome, who never left his side. She will be well taken care of by the family.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Lori Lee; his grandson,

Jeffery Lee; siblings, Ardith Wiemuth, Harland “Sonny” Strome, William Strome, Myrtle Strome, Terry Strome.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 noon in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Raymond be made to the American Cancer Society, 129 Jefferson Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, Michigan 48823 and The National Rifle Association Foundation, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, Virginia 22030.

The family would like to thank Raymond’s close friends for always being there for him. They would also like to thank Dr. Rafat Ansari and his wonderful staff at Michiana Hematology and Oncology. Raymond was cared for by them for more than twenty years. They also appreciate the staff of Kindred Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.