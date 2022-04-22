No. 2-ranked Buchanan sweeps Rams, softball tops Bulldogs

SOUTH HAVEN — The No. 2-ranked Buchanan baseball team remained undefeated after it swept host South Haven Wednesday.

In a BCS Athletic Conference Red Division doubleheader, the Bucks defeated the Rams 10-0 and 12-2. Buchanan improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Red Division. South Haven drops to 0-5 and 0-3 in the Red Division.

A three-run first inning helped lead the Bucks to victory in the opening game. Buchanan also scored third in the fourth inning to sandwich a pair of two-run frames in the second and third innings.

Macoy West tossed a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts. The Bucks had nine hits in the contest, led by West, who was 3-for-3. Matthew Hoover added two hits and drove in a pair of runs.

In the nightcap, Hunter Carrington picked up the win as he and Thomas VanOverberghe combined on a two-hitter with six strikeouts.

Buchanan had five hits in the second game. Drew Glavin, Cade Preissing, Hoover and Nick Finn all drove in two runs.

Buchanan is back in action today, weather permitting, as it travels to Mattawan to take on the Wildcats. The Bucks will host No. 16-ranked (Division 1) Detroit Catholic Central at noon Saturday.

Buchanan softball

VICKSBURG — Visiting Buchanan, ranked No. 2 in the Division 3 preseason poll, improved to 8-1 on the year as it swept a non-conference doubleheader from Vicksburg Thursday.

The Bucks won the opener 8-7, while they also took the nightcap, 19-7.

In the first game, Buchanan led 5-1 when the Bulldogs scored six times in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead. The Bucks responded with a three-run sixth inning to pull out the victory.

Hailee Kara was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Camille Lozmack, Alea Fisher and Hannah Tompkins all had two hits.

In the nightcap, a nine-run fourth inning erased a 4-1 decision for the Bucks, who scored three more in the sixth and six in the seventh to turn the game into a rout.

Kara was 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and nine RBIs for Buchanan. Hannah Herman was 3-for-4 with two doubles, while Camille Lozmack also had three hits.

Kara’s nine RBIs in a game tie her for fourth place all-time in state history. The record, which was set in 1987, is 14. Second place is 11 RBIs in a game, while there are four players with 10 and now seven players tied with nine.

Buchanan hosts its Buck Classic Saturday. They will play Bloomingdale at 10 a.m. and No. 3-ranked Clinton at 2 p.m.